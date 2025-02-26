This year’s awards featured 27 categories and attracted 216 entrants from eight countries.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Introducing the 2025 Illumination Book Awards Medalists–The Illumination Book Awards, dedicated to recognizing and honoring the best books in Christian literature, has announced its 2025 medalists. This year’s awards featured 27 categories and attracted 216 entrants from eight countries, showcasing the depth and diversity of faith-based publishing.Designed to shine a light on exemplary Christian literature, the Illumination Book Awards celebrate books that inspire, uplift, and deepen readers' faith. Winners include independent authors, self-publishers, and established publishing houses, all contributing to the global conversation of faith through storytelling, theology, and spiritual reflection.About the Illumination Book AwardsSince 2013, the Illumination Christian Book Awards have honored the best faith-based titles across more than 25 categories, shining a light on books that guide and inspire readers on their spiritual journey. From devotionals and children's stories to thought-provoking explorations of theology and faith, these awards recognize books that make a meaningful impact.Their panel of esteemed judges—including educators, clergy, and publishing professionals—carefully evaluates each entry for content, design, and creativity. By selecting 3–6 medalists per category, they seek to ensure that these impactful voices in Christian publishing receive the recognition they deserve.About Jenkins GroupFounded in 1988, Jenkins Group, Inc. is a premier self-publishing company specializing in custom book production and commemorative publishing. Based in Traverse City, Michigan, Jenkins Group has helped thousands of authors and organizations bring their stories to life through high-quality books. The company offers a full suite of publishing services, including ghostwriting, editing, design, printing, and distribution.In addition to its publishing expertise, Jenkins Group administers six distinct book award programs, including the Illumination Book Awards, recognizing excellence across multiple literary genres. With decades of experience, Jenkins Group remains committed to helping authors and organizations share their messages with the world.For more information about Illumination Book Awards, visit www.illuminationawards.com

