St. Johnsbury Barracks / Gross Negligent Operation

CASE#: 25A4001539

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Trooper Kyle Fecher

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 2/26/2025 1114 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I 91 N, Exit 22, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Gross Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Louise Hartshorn

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above-mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police observed a Toyota truck driving south in the northbound lane on I91, St. Johnsbury. Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop, and identified the operator as Louise Hartshorn (63) of Concord, VT. During the stop Hartshorn advised she intended to turn around because she had missed her exit, even though she was aware that she was on the interstate, and it was illegal to do so.

Hartshorn was issued a citation for the charge of Gross Negligent Operation, and was released at the scene.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/07/2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Caledonia Criminal Division

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.