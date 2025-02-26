St. Johnsbury Barracks / Gross Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4001539
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Trooper Kyle Fecher
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 2/26/2025 1114 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I 91 N, Exit 22, St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Gross Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Louise Hartshorn
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above-mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police observed a Toyota truck driving south in the northbound lane on I91, St. Johnsbury. Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop, and identified the operator as Louise Hartshorn (63) of Concord, VT. During the stop Hartshorn advised she intended to turn around because she had missed her exit, even though she was aware that she was on the interstate, and it was illegal to do so.
Hartshorn was issued a citation for the charge of Gross Negligent Operation, and was released at the scene.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/07/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Caledonia Criminal Division
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
