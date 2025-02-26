Medicaid Cuts Threaten Critical Services for Disabled Children: Advocates Sound the Alarm

Lisa Lightner and Kevin Lightner, of Pennsylvania Lisa Lightner, Special education advocate and ADayInOurShoes founder

When we met with Congressman Smucker (R-PA) in 2017 about this issue, he assured me that my son would always have health care. He broke his promise to Kevin and millions of disabled Pennsylvanians.” — Lisa Lightner, Special Education Advocate

AVONDALE, PA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The House of Representatives has passed a bill slashing Medicaid funding, putting critical healthcare and education services for disabled children at risk. Advocates warn that these cuts will have devastating consequences, forcing families to fight even harder for the basic supports their children need to survive and thrive.“These cuts are not just numbers on a spreadsheet—they are lifelines being ripped away from children with disabilities,” said Lisa Lightner, a special education advocate and founder of A Day in Our Shoes. “For many families, Medicaid is the only way they can afford therapies, medical care, and the in-home supports that allow their children to stay in their communities instead of institutions.”The resolution doesn’t explicitly mention Medicaid, but it directs the Energy and Commerce Committee—the group in charge of Medicaid policy—to find at least $880 billion in cuts. This could mean stricter eligibility rules, fewer benefits, or even loss of coverage for millions of people who depend on Medicaid. At the same time, the House bill proposes cutting $2 trillion in federal spending over the next decade to pay for other priorities in the Project 2025 agenda, like tax cuts for the wealthy (making over $400k per year).During the legislative process, Democratic lawmakers introduced amendments aimed at preserving Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. These amendments sought to prevent cuts that would disproportionately affect vulnerable populations, including children, seniors, and low-income families. However, these efforts were unanimously voted down by GOP members, who remained steadfast in their commitment to reducing federal spending at the expense of essential social programs. Even an amendment agreeing to no further tax cuts to those making a billion dollars a year was voted down.Schools and Medicaid: A Direct Hit to Special EducationMedicaid is not just a healthcare program—it also helps schools provide services to students with disabilities. Funding from Medicaid helps cover speech therapy, occupational therapy, and physical therapy for children who need these supports to access their education. Without it, schools will be forced to cut services, leaving students without the resources they are legally entitled to under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). Early Intervention at RiskThe Medicaid cuts also threaten Early Intervention (EI) programs, which provide crucial therapies to babies and toddlers with developmental delays. Research has shown that early access to intervention services significantly improves outcomes for children with disabilities, reducing the need for more intensive and costly services later in life. Eliminating or reducing funding for these programs could have long-term consequences for an entire generation of children.The Impact on Families and CaregiversParents of disabled children are already stretched thin, juggling doctor’s appointments, therapy sessions, and IEP meetings while trying to navigate a system that often makes it difficult to access services. Medicaid cuts will add another layer of stress, forcing families to make impossible choices between medical care, education, and financial stability.One parent feeling the impact firsthand is Mrs. Lightner, whose son, Kevin, relies on Medicaid for essential services. “My son Kevin, through no fault of his own, was born with a chromosome disorder that significantly impacts his health and his life. Parents like me not only worry about our kids' futures, but we're forced to talk about our most private health care issues just to get services. It’s cruel and diabolical at this point that Congress would take money from him so the rich can get richer.”In Pennsylvania, Medicaid plays a critical role in funding home- and community-based services, helping families keep their children out of institutions. A recent study by the Pennsylvania Health Access Network found that Medicaid supports over 1.2 million children in the state, many of whom have disabilities. Cuts to the program would put their care at risk and place an even greater burden on already struggling families.What You Can DoAdvocates urge the public to take action by contacting their senators and demanding that Medicaid be protected. Scripts and templates are available on ADayInOurShoes.com: https://adayinourshoes.com/medicaid-cuts/ Families who rely on Medicaid should share their stories with lawmakers and the media to illustrate the real-life consequences of these cuts.Lisa Lightner and her son, Kevin, are available for media interviews to discuss how these cuts will affect disabled children and their families. They have previously spoken out on this issue in 2017 and 2018 and remain committed to advocating for disabled children and adults.

