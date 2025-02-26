Oregon Department of Human Services grants to community organizations such as universities help people get free tax filing assistance

Thanks to an Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) program, two Oregon universities are helping many people file their taxes for free. The ODHS Tax Infrastructure Grant Program makes this free tax help possible for individuals and families with incomes below $84,000 a year.

In 2024, the program was responsible for the filing of 14,246 current and prior year returns, more than triple the number filed two years ago, before the grant program began. Oregon State University (OSU) and Western Oregon University are two of the many grant recipients offering free tax help with more than 100 paid student workers helping people file their taxes – for free.

Emily Plant, who is working on her Bachelor of Science degree from OSU is one of those student workers. It’s her second year working as student worker.

She said all different types of people come in for the free service. About one-third are OSU students, and there are also community members, some OSU staff, some drive an hour or so to get tax help.

“It’s really important work, really meaningful. It helps people who have low incomes, disabilities, 65 plus-aged people, and people for whom English is a second language. People just don’t know they can get money back. People come in and get several thousand dollars back. For some this is life changing,” she said.

Another student worker is Kelleen Green, a Master’s degree student in education at Western Oregon University. She acknowledges that many people feel anxious and scared about doing their taxes.

“When we get taxpayers in – it is amazing. You can see they are so anxious and so overwhelmed. They think it is going to be the worst scenario. We’re here to help them. We see people get refunds almost all the time. Helps them feel empowered,” she said.

Another student worker at Western Oregon University, Camila Martinez, said that, “No situation is too hard to handle. We use all of our resources to help them.” And it is free.

“Last Saturday, I filed a tax return for someone who went to a private tax accountant last year. They were charged $350 for the tax return– the same amount they got back this year from the state. In total, they got a sizeable refund this year– over $1,000. They said they were very grateful for our services and how accessible our program is,” Martinez, a senior majoring in accounting, said.

What she would like to tell people is that, “It’s free and available to anyone who is eligible. It might be daunting to do taxes, but we’re here to help, answer questions, and lead you in the right direction.”

These free programs use the IRS’ Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program, or VITA. VITA volunteers who prepare returns must take and pass tax law training that meets or exceeds IRS standards.

The Tax Infrastructure Program funds culturally relevant or culturally specific organizations, Tribal governments and rural community organizations to help educate and provide free tax filing help for people with low incomes. Help is available in multiple languages. The grant money is also used to increase the number of certified tax preparers in Oregon.

Learn more at the ODHS Tax Infrastructure Grant Program website; and in Spanish.