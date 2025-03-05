IMS LEGAL STRATEGIES INTEGRATES SILICON VALLEY’S TEKLICON, ENHANCING EXPERT WITNESS CLIENT SERVICES

IMS Legal Strategies logo

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IMS Legal Strategies announces new growth as integration begins with Teklicon, Inc., a premier Silicon Valley-based expert witness firm acquired in December 2023. This strategic expansion strengthens IMS’s ability to deliver timely, precise expert search services, particularly in technology-driven cases, while enhancing the overall client experience. By combining world-class data systems and global industry connections, IMS and Teklicon have set a new standard for expert witness recruitment and engagement.“Clients expect prompt, customized expert searches now more than ever, and the addition of Teklicon enables our integrated teams to merge methodologies and provide more specialized expertise, on demand, with a deeper bench of experts,” said James Crane, CEO of IMS. “Our shared commitment to delivering efficient, accurate, and strategic insights solidifies our position as the industry’s most trusted partner in expert search, with combined best practices that will accelerate our clients’ success.”With a mission to help clients navigate complex dispute-related challenges and protect their hard-earned reputations, IMS is committed to delivering real-time expertise worldwide. Crane continued, “To become more effective and better achieve their objectives, legal teams want one trusted point of guidance. IMS is taking another step to further elevate clients’ legal strategies throughout the full case lifecycle.”“As the pioneer in custom expert witness search services, IMS brings Teklicon’s clients a broad pool of experts—more than 125,000 globally, in tech and far beyond,” said Dan Hinz, Teklicon Director of Operations and Research, who along with his team has joined IMS. “Now, we can minimize turnaround time while maximizing expert candidate alignment on intellectual property cases and similar matters requiring swift responsiveness and strong, well-matched expertise.”Terms of the acquisition are not disclosed.###About IMS Legal StrategiesIMS Legal Strategies serves trusted law firms and corporations worldwide to elevate strategies and protect reputations. IMS provides comprehensive solutions for complex legal and business matters, including specialized advisory and analytical support, global expert witness services, data-driven litigation consulting, powerful visual advocacy, and flawless presentation technology. As a strategic partner for the full case lifecycle, we work collaboratively with clients to uncover and analyze core arguments, develop a strong story around key themes, and deliver compelling presentations that reinforce the narrative.IMS offers a fully integrated international team with decades of practical experience in more than 45,000 cases and 6,500 trials. We are driven to help clients overcome challenges and achieve the best possible results. Together, we win. Visit imslegal.com for more.About TekliconTeklicon, Inc. is a premier expert witness search firm specializing in intellectual property litigation. For more than 35 years, the firm has connected attorneys with highly qualified technology and science experts with proven testifying backgrounds. Focused specifically on IP matters, Teklicon delivers experts vetted for both technical expertise and courtroom credibility in fields such as computer science, life sciences, and electrical and mechanical engineering.Leveraging proprietary search algorithms and an expansive network, Teklicon provides strategic expert witness solutions for high-stakes patent cases. Learn more at teklicon.com Press Contact: Don Leedlee@imslegal.com | 877.838.8464

