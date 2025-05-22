IMS Legal Strategies Streamlines Client Experience With Medical Expert Witness Services

By integrating Juris Medicus into our expert witness offerings, we have expanded our ability to provide credible medical expert analysis that aligns with our broader litigation support expertise.” — James Crane, JD, CEO of IMS Legal Strategies

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IMS Legal Strategies is expanding its litigation support solutions with a dedicated medical expert witness services division—a premier resource connecting attorneys with top-tier medical professionals for injury-related matters. This service line builds upon the strong foundation of Juris Medicus, the respected medical expert sourcing firm that merged with IMS in 2022, now fully integrated under the IMS brand to provide a seamless client experience.With a nationwide network of more than 650 board-certified and board-eligible medical experts spanning 220+ clinical focus areas, IMS’s medical expert witness services deliver unmatched expertise to help legal teams overcome obstacles and strengthen their cases."As attorneys face increasingly complex medical case challenges, they need more than just data—they need trusted experts with practical clinical experience," said James Crane, JD, CEO of IMS Legal Strategies. "By fully integrating Juris Medicus into our expert witness service offerings, we have expanded our ability to provide credible medical expert analysis that aligns seamlessly with our broader litigation support expertise.”IMS and Juris Medicus clients benefit from a full spectrum of expert-driven support for significant injury disputes.• Medical Expert Sourcing: Access to a rigorously vetted, invitation-only panel of licensed medical professionals across a vast range of disciplines• Life Care Plans & Rebuttals: Medical expert analysis for personal injury, catastrophic, and disability cases, including future care projections and vocational assessments• Medical Billing and Coding Analysis: Current geographic-specific cost analysis and reporting, including affidavits to support damages calculations• Radiology Reviews: Expert radiologists provide in-depth imaging assessments for medical litigation support• Medical Examinations: Unbiased independent assessments to evaluate injury claims and medical conditions• Dedicated Case Management: Experienced case managers who facilitate attorney/expert communication and protect key deadlinesIMS’s medical experts bring decades of real-world experience from hospitals, academic institutions, and clinical practice, as well as familiarity with the litigation process. This ensures that attorneys receive specialized knowledge from seasoned professionals who are always focused on the quest for truth and can withstand the rigors of deposition and trial. Clients also have convenient access to integrated services for the full case lifecycle, including strategy consulting, jury research, medical demonstratives, and courtroom technology.“Our commitment is to provide comprehensive, high-value support to attorneys, ensuring they have the best resources to handle consequential disputes,” said Don Lee, IMS Senior Vice President of Innovation and Growth. “Our strategic growth and recent integrations of complementary firms such as Teklicon, Inc. and MacKenzie Life Care Planning help us respond to client expectations for streamlined services, beyond their valuable connections to top experts.”###About IMS Legal StrategiesIMS Legal Strategies serves trusted law firms and corporations worldwide to elevate strategies and protect reputations. IMS provides comprehensive solutions for complex legal and business matters, including specialized advisory and analytical support, global expert witness services, data-driven litigation consulting, powerful visual advocacy, and flawless presentation technology. As a strategic partner for the full case lifecycle, we work collaboratively with clients to uncover and analyze core arguments, develop a strong story around key themes, and deliver compelling presentations that reinforce the narrative.IMS offers a fully integrated international team with decades of practical experience in more than 65,000 cases and 6,500 trials. We are driven to help clients overcome challenges and achieve the best possible results. Together, we win. Visit imslegal.com for more.About Juris MedicusA part of IMS Legal Strategies since 2022, Juris Medicus is a leading medical expert sourcing firm that delivers strategic medical expert witness services to protect the attorney's time and deadlines. For nearly 15 years, Juris Medicus has served clients nationwide in more than 19,000 cases by recruiting over 650 top medical experts covering 220+ areas of clinical focus. Clients are supported through each step with a professional case management team of experienced paralegals.The Juris Medicus website will transition to imslegal.com/services/medical-expert-witness-services.

