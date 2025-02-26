New York Collaborative Divorce Professionals Featured On The Respectful Divorce Podcast

This will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week®

Collaborative Divorce professionals in New York are offering 30 minute virtual divorce consultations for free from March 3 through 9.

In this process, you can dissolve your marriage with the support of a team of attorneys, a divorce financial expert, and a mental health professional ” — Melissa Goodstein

NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York Association of Collaborative Professionals Ellen Jancko-Baken and Melissa Goodstein were recently featured on The Respectful Divorce podcast discussing the Collaborative Divorce process and the Divorce With Respect Weekinitiative. The Respectful Divorce Podcast is hosted by Tim Crouch and features divorce professionals discussing no court options that are available to divorcing couples.“Collabrotive Divorce is a process I feel strongly about in comparison to what people go through with litigation,” said President of New York Association of Collaborative Professionals Ellen Jancko-Baken. “I can’t say enough about the dignity and respect it offers to families going through this transition.”During Divorce With Respect WeekCollaborative Divorce professionals in New York are offering 30 minute virtual divorce consultations for free from March 3 through 9. To book a free consultation with a divorce attorney, divorce financial professional, divorce coach or mental health professional visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com where you will find a list of participating New York professionals.“I hated litigating a divorce, so I actively looked for ways of utilizing my law degree in a way that resonated with myself and my values,” said Melissa Goodstein, a member of New York Association of Collaborative Professionals. "Collaborative Divorce allows me to be a peacemaker. In this process, you can dissolve your marriage with the support of a team of attorneys, a divorce financial expert, and a mental health professional."The New York Association of Collaborative Professionals is an interdisciplinary association of divorce professionals in the fields of law, finance, and mental health. The association advocates for a client-centered approach that enables divorcing couples to resolve conflicts in a non-adversarial way that preserves their respect and dignity. You can learn more about the New York Association of Collaborative Professionals at https://www.nycollaborativeprofessionals.org/about-us To listen to this episode of the Respectful Divorce podcast visit https://soundcloud.com/user-213395964/new-york-association-of-collaborative-professionals-divorce-with-respect-week-2025

