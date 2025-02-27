Matthew E. Drane Joins Verti Commercial Real Estate as Chief Revenue Officer and Senior Managing Director

Matthew E. Drane | Chief Revenue Officer and Senior Managing Director

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verti Commercial Real Estate, a next-generation brokerage firm renowned for its innovative lead generation systems and broker support, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew E. Drane as Chief Revenue Officer and Senior Managing Director.

With over 13 years of experience as a commercial real estate executive, advisor, and developer of brokerage talent, Drane brings a wealth of expertise to Verti’s leadership team.

In this role, Drane will oversee Verti’s revenue generation strategies, ensuring sustainable growth across all divisions. His initial focus will be on expanding his private capital multifamily advisory team, with an emphasis on Columbus and the surrounding counties.

He will also lead market expansion efforts, build strategic partnerships, and foster a culture of excellence within the organization.

“We are thrilled to welcome Matt to Verti Commercial Real Estate,” said Chris Homan, CEO of Verti. “His extensive industry experience and proven track record in driving growth align perfectly with our mission to empower brokers and redefine the commercial real estate landscape. We are particularly excited to partner with REVOLT CRE, as this specialized community will enable us to train and develop our growing investment sales team more effectively.”

Last year, Drane launched REVOLT CRE, a tailored community offering skill development, coaching, and mentorship to aspiring and current CRE professionals. With an emphasis on business development, REVOLT CRE provides insights into engaging with owners of commercial real estate and establishing or scaling a CRE brokerage career or business.

Prior to joining Verti, Drane held several brokerage and executive roles with both privately held brokerage platforms and a publicly traded investment sales firm, where he served as a market leader.

Throughout his career, Drane has collaborated with hundreds of investment sales professionals and loan originators nationwide. As a market leader, he led an operation of more than 120 investment sales and capital markets professionals, achieving over $1 billion in annual sales volume.

“I am excited to join Verti and contribute to its dynamic vision for the future of commercial real estate,” said Drane. “Verti’s focus on innovation and broker empowerment creates the ideal platform for growth. I look forward to working with this talented team, including partners such as Zeke Liston, who joined us in anticipation of what we are building. The future of brokerage is bright and I’m particularly excited to incorporate REVOLT CRE, which will be a cornerstone of broker development and training for Verti.”

Drane’s appointment comes during a period of significant momentum for Verti, which recently unveiled its industry-changing brokerage model and proprietary Direct to Seller (DTS) System, designed to deliver pre-qualified, transaction-ready leads.

About Verti Commercial Real Estate

Verti Commercial Real Estate is a next-generation brokerage disrupting the industry with cutting-edge lead generation systems, unparalleled broker support, and innovative solutions. With a client- and employee-centric approach, Verti is committed to redefining commercial real estate through integrity, innovation, and collaboration.

