Brett Ludwig Joins Verti Commercial Real Estate as Director

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verti Commercial Real Estate, a brokerage redefining the real estate industry with its cutting-edge strategies and client-first approach, proudly welcomes Brett Ludwig to its growing team as Director.

With over two decades of experience in corporate purchasing and a dynamic career in real estate investment and brokerage, Ludwig brings a unique blend of financial acumen, operational expertise, and deal-making skills to Verti CRE.

“Brett is the kind of professional who embodies Verti’s mission to push the boundaries of commercial real estate,” said Chris Homan, CEO of Verti CRE. “His extensive background in investment properties, asset management, and strategic deal execution makes him a tremendous asset to our team. We are excited to see the impact he will make.”

Ludwig’s journey in real estate began in 2008 with single-family home investments, flipping, and rehabbing over a dozen properties. From 2010 to 2019, he owned and operated his own home renovation business, further honing his expertise in property development and management. His real estate portfolio expanded significantly, growing to 50 rental units, and he has been a limited partner in multiple multifamily syndications.

Transitioning into brokerage, Ludwig first worked as a residential agent from 2017 to 2019. Since 2020, he has specialized in commercial real estate, successfully closing transactions across office, retail, industrial leasing, and multifamily and industrial investment sales.

“I’m thrilled to join Verti CRE and contribute to a brokerage that’s truly disrupting the industry,” said Ludwig. “This is an exciting opportunity to collaborate with top-tier professionals and leverage Verti CRE’s innovative approach to deliver outstanding results for clients.”

Ludwig holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from The Ohio State University and an MBA from Bowling Green State University. His analytical mindset, paired with hands-on investment experience, positions him as a powerful resource for clients navigating the complexities of commercial real estate.

Ludwig’s appointment underscores Verti CRE’s commitment to recruiting top industry talent and expanding its reach within the commercial real estate sector.

About Verti Commercial Real Estate

Verti Commercial Real Estate is a next-generation brokerage disrupting the industry with cutting-edge lead generation systems, unparalleled broker support, and innovative solutions. With a client- and employee-centric approach, Verti is committed to redefining commercial real estate through integrity, innovation, and collaboration.

