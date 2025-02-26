Public Enemy’s DJ Johnny 'Juice' Rosado Joins the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame’s Board of Directors

DJ Johnny “Juice” Rosado Joins the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame’s Board of Directors Public Enemy DJ and Hip-Hop legend adds unique voice to growing music and cultural preservation organization

Hip-Hop legend adds unique voice to growing music and cultural preservation organization

Hopefully, my voice, along with the other esteemed members of the board, will accurately reflect the full spectrum of innovative artists that Long Island has been known to produce.” — DJ Johnny “Juice” Rosado, LIMEHOF Board Member

STONY BROOK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) is proud to welcome one of its inductees—legendary Hip-Hop artist DJ Johnny “Juice” Rosado —as- an official member of its board of directors."The LIMEHOF is essential in archiving Long Island's artistry,” Rosado said. “My decision to join the board was to provide diversity regarding the curating and presentation of artists who otherwise may have gone unnoticed. Hopefully, my voice, along with the other esteemed members of the board, will accurately reflect the full spectrum of innovative artists that Long Island has been known to produce."Throughout his life and career, Johnny “Juice” Rosado has been known and admired in many roles. These roles include Emmy and NAACP Image-nominated composer, award-winning producer, turntablist, sound and electronic engineer, musician, b-boy, educator, lecturer, and mentor. He was originally from the Bronx and grew up in Uniondale. With almost 40 years in the music industry, he has contributed to some of Hip-Hop’s greatest works. In addition to being in Public Enemy, over the years, he has lent his production, composition, engineering, and scratching skills to projects by other legendary artists such as the Mandrill, Mavis Staples, Ben Harper, Beastie Boys, Slick Rick, Leaders of the New School, KRS One, DMC, and C&C Music Factory.“We are thrilled to bring someone of Johnny‘s musical stature to our board,” said LIMEHOF Chairman Ernie Canadeo. “We are looking forward to implementing his ideas and insights and assisting to make LIMEHOF one of the most important musical institutions in the country.”Inducted to LIMEHOF in 2008 with Public Enemy, Johnny “Juice” has remained a longtime friend and strong supporter of the LIMEHOF organization and museum location in Stony Brook as far back as its first press conference announcement of the signing of the lease for the building in 2022. Before the doors even opened to the public, he DJed at the first museum press conference. Since then, he’s enthusiastically participated, spoken, emceed and lent his talents in several of the concerts and special events. These events included the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop celebration and Q&A panel, the induction of The Fat Boys, and the most recent inductions of DJ Hurricane, Davy DMX, and DJ Jazzy Jay and DJed with LIMEHOF inductee Darryl “DMC” McDaniels (of Run-DMC) at the LIMEOHF 20th Anniversary Holiday Concert event. As a former educator himself, he also is a strong supporter of LIMEHOF’s education programs, and he’s even participated in one of Stevie Van Zandt’s TeachRock workshops held at LIMEHOF.DJ Johny Juice Rosado is still very active in his music career and is currently on tour with Public Enemy as part of its 2025 Guns N’ Roses tour. For more information about LIMEHOF’s board of directors, visit https://www.limusichalloffame.org/board-of-directors/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.