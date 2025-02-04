Inaugural Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame Music Documentary Film Festival to Launch August 8th-10th

The inaugural Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame Music Documentary Film Festival will run from August 8th through the 10th. Entries are now open to music documentary films from around the world through May 1st on FilmFreeway.

STONY BROOK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) is proud to launch its inaugural Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame Music Documentary Film Festival from August 8th through the 10th at LIMEHOF’s museum location (97 Main Street, Stony Brook, NY). Entries are now open to music documentary films from around the world and will be accepted through May 1st on Film Freeway “This music documentary film festival is the perfect way to extend the mission of the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame —to preserve the past, celebrate the present, and ignite a love for music in future generations,” said LIMEHOF Vice Chairman Tom Needham who is organizing the film festival as Executive Director with film festival Artistic Director Wendy Feinberg.While many know LIMEHOF as the exclusive home of the My Life: A Piano Man’s Journey Billy Joel exhibit, over the last 20 years, LIMEHOF has inducted over 130 Long Island artists, from a wide range of artists in all music genres including Billy Joel, Stephen Schwartz, Mariah Carey, Lou Reed, Clive Davis, Barbra Streisand, Neil Diamond, Ramones, Public Enemy, Carter Burwell, John Coltrane, Run DMC, Cyndi Lauper, Louis Armstrong and Simon & Garfunkel. This is the first time the museum is holding a music themed film festival of this kind.“As a music lover, I am extremely excited to be involved in the creation of a film festival totally devoted to music docs to be held at a fantastic venue, the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame!” said Wendy Feinberg, Artistic Director of the film festival.This brand-new initiative amplifies LIMEHOF’s mission to celebrate music in all its forms. This festival will exclusively showcase music documentary films from around the world that examine music topics like music scenes, music history, tours, biographies, festivals, music education, concerts, culture and music technology.The festival accepts music documentaries in features and shorts categories. The entry fee is $40, and entries are accepted from Jan. 13 - May 1, 2025. At the conclusion of the festival, awards will be issued in a variety of categories to recognize the best participating films. For more information, full rules and details please visit FilmFreeway.com ( https://filmfreeway.com/LongIslandMusicandEntertainmentHallofFameMusicDocumentaryFilmFestival About LIMEHOFFounded in 2004, the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to the idea that Long Island’s musical and entertainment heritage is an important resource to be celebrated and preserved for future generations. The organization, which encompasses New York State’s Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, and Kings (Brooklyn) Counties, was created as a place of community that inspires and explores Long Island music and entertainment in all its forms. In 2022, LIMEHOF opened its first Hall of Fame building location in Stony Brook, New York. To date, the organization has inducted more than 130 musicians and music industry executives, and offers education programs, scholarships, and awards to Long Island students and educators.###

