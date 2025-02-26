Louisiana Lottery Observes National Problem Gambling Awareness Month in March 

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Lottery Corporation observes National Problem Gambling Awareness Month (PGAM) this March, joining the Louisiana Department of Health’s Office of Behavioral Health (OBH), the Louisiana Association on Compulsive Gambling (LACG) and the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) in educating the public about the signs of problem gambling and stressing the importance of responsible gaming.

As a member of the NCPG, the Lottery will adopt the 2025 national PGAM theme “Seeking Understanding” to focus on increasing awareness of problem gambling as a serious but often misunderstood mental health condition. By fostering a deeper understanding of the issue, we can encourage empathy, reduce barriers to treatment and provide support to those affected by gambling-related harm.

“The Louisiana Lottery recognizes the mental health struggles related to problem gambling, which is why we are steadfast in our commitment to promoting responsible play in order to ensure our games remain what they are designed to be, a form of entertainment,” said Lottery President Rose Hudson.

The Lottery supports that message by dedicating the first $500,000 in Lottery proceeds to the treatment and prevention of problem gambling every year. It also provides responsible play tips and problem gambling warning signs on its website and in its “Play It Smart” brochure available in retailer play centers. During the observance, the Lottery also plans to promote problem gambling awareness on its website and in social media.

Problem gambling is defined as all gambling behavior patterns that compromise, disrupt or damage personal, family or vocational pursuits. Approximately 2.5 million U.S. adults (1%) are estimated to meet the criteria for a severe gambling problem in a given year. Another 5-8 million (2-3%) would be considered to have mild or moderate gambling problems. According to a 2016 Problem Gambling Prevalence Study by the Department of Health's Office of Behavioral Health, 5.4% of Louisianians have the potential for problem gambling disorder and another 2.9% meet the criteria for a pathological gambling disorder.

Problem gambling experts recommend a quick three-question screening to help players determine whether they might have a problem with gambling:

1. During the past 12 months, have you become restless, irritable or anxious when trying to stop/cut down on gambling?

2. During the past 12 months, have you tried to keep your family or friends from knowing how much you gambled?

3. During the past 12 months, did you have such financial trouble as a result of your gambling that you had to get help with living expenses from family, friends or welfare?

The Lottery encourages those who may have a problem with gambling or have a loved one who may have a gambling problem to contact the state’s Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-877-770-STOP (7867), which is operated by the LACG.

Additional responsible play and problem gambling information and resources can be found on the Lottery’s website, www.louisianalottery.com/play-responsibly, the Office of Behavioral Health’s Addictive Disorders Services website, https://ldh.la.gov/index.cfm/page/95 , on the LACG website, www.helpforgambling.org and the NCPG website, www.ncpgambling.org.