Quiet Light Announces Sponsorship of MicroConf US 2025

MOORSEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quiet Light, a leader in online business brokerage, announces its sponsorship of MicroConf US 2025 , the premier conference for SaaS founders, from March 16-18 in New Orleans. The sponsorship demonstrates Quiet Light's ongoing commitment to supporting and educating entrepreneurs in the Software as a Service (SaaS) space, particularly those who have bootstrapped their way to success.At the heart of Quiet Light's sponsorship are two significant initiatives designed to provide founders with valuable insights and personalized guidance. The company will host an interactive 35-40 minute workshop focused on exit strategy development and business optimization. This session will create a collaborative environment where founders can engage in structured discussions about exit planning, exploring how early consideration of exit strategies can increase business value and improve operations. The workshop aims to address common challenges faced by SaaS founders while providing actionable strategies for strengthening transferability, refining documentation, minimizing risk, and improving growth trajectories.In addition to the workshop, Quiet Light introduces "The Quiet Light Lounge," an innovative space designed to mirror the comfort and convenience of an airport lounge. This dedicated area will serve as a hub for conference attendees to receive on-site consultations and quick business valuations from experienced Advisors. Senior Advisors Pat Yates and Ryan Condie will be present throughout the event, bringing their extensive experience in business exits and valuations to benefit attending founders. President Chris Moore will also join the event, focusing specifically on partnership development and relationship building within the MicroConf community.MicroConf has established itself as the original community for entrepreneurial SaaS founders, having hosted conferences, meetups, and digital events for over a decade. The conference has connected more than 3,000 founders from around the world through its Flagship Conferences and MicroConf Local tour. Alignment with self-funded, independent business owners makes it an ideal venue for Quiet Light to share its expertise in business valuation and exit planning. The event provides a unique opportunity for founders to gain insights into maximizing their business value while connecting with other entrepreneurs who understand the distinctive challenges and opportunities in the SaaS space.About the Company:Quiet Light is an online business brokerage company founded in 2007 by Mark Daoust and has grown to sell over 850 online businesses and over $1,000,000,000 in total transaction value. Every Advisor at Quiet Light Brokerage has built, bought, or sold an online business, from the founder to the newest team member. Quiet Light provides sellers with a comprehensive, free, no-strings-attached valuation that considers the financials, unique systems, processes, and differentiators. Quiet Light also provides buyers with perfect acquisition opportunities.

