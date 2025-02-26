Rip Gerber Releases Tribute to Eric Church 'This Ranch Is My Church' — All Proceeds Donated to Chief Cares

Eric Church didn’t just inspire me—his generosity moved me to step into my own journey as an artist” — Rip Gerber

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Country-rock artist Rip Gerber has released “This Ranch Is My Church,” a thank-you note to Eric Church. The song expresses gratitude to the country music star for his warm hospitality and pays tribute to his deep-rooted devotion to family, community, and country. Accompanied by an official music video and featuring a choral performance by the Golden Gate Men’s Chorus, it celebrates faith, family, and the spiritual power of the great outdoors. All proceeds from the single are donated to Eric Church’s charity Chief Cares to help rebuild the Western North Carolina communities that were devastated by the destruction from Hurricane Helene.“This Ranch Is My Church” is the second single from Gerber’s deeply intimate concept album, “Three-Chord Town,” which explores loss and loneliness during the COVID-19 pandemic, to be released on June 20, 2025.Gerber shares, “I was inspired by a visit to Eric Church’s Tennessee ranch, where I found myself immersed in the songwriter’s circle of family and friends. The experience left me reflecting on the importance of family and the spiritual power of the outdoors. The song is my thank you to “Chief”—that’s what his band calls him—to express my gratitude and pay tribute to his deep-rooted devotion to family and country.”All sales and streaming proceeds from “This Ranch Is My Church” will be donated 100% to Chief Cares, established by Eric and Katherine Church in 2013. Chief Cares aims to impact lives and make a difference not only in the United States but throughout the world. It is currently committed to helping rebuild the Western North Carolina communities that were devastated by Hurricane Helene.To capture the emotional depth of the song, Gerber brought together Nashville musicians, all recent graduates from the Berklee College of Music , and the world-renowned Golden Gate Men’s Chorus (GGMC) . “Collaborating with Rip has been an absolute joy,” shares Joseph Piazza, Musical Director of the GGMC. “Bringing the GGMC to fuse choral richness with Nashville’s finest is a testament to how music transcends genres and to Rip’s heartfelt creativity.”The song’s chorus is a nod to Church’s “Desperate Man,” which drew inspiration from The Rolling Stones’ “Sympathy for the Devil.” The background vocals are reminiscent of Church’s “poo poo poo” vocalizations on “Desperate Man,” which in turn were inspired by the “hoo hoo” chants in “Sympathy for the Devil.”“Eric Church didn’t just inspire me—his generosity moved me to step into my own journey as an artist. Instead of a thank you note, I wrote “Chief” a love song—about his love for the land and his neighbors, and the divine power of nature and family,” Gerber concludes.“This Ranch Is My Church” is available on all major streaming platforms starting February 26, 2025.Listen here: https://ffm.to/ripgerber

