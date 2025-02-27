March 3rd Through 9th Declared Divorce With Respect Week® In St. Louis

Divorce professionals across Memphis are offering free virtual consultations for anyone interested in learning more about the options for divorce.

ST. LOUIS , MO, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The city of St. Louis has proclaimed March 3-9 as Divorce With Respect Week. Divorce With Respect Weekis an opportunity for couples to learn more about the divorce process and how to divorce with dignity and respect by staying out of court.In declaring March 3-9 as Divorce WIth Respect Week in St. Louis, the proclamation said that choosing an out of court divorce process is understood to be a better process for children of a divorcing couple because it allows divorcing parents to co-parent and to end the marriage without destroying families.“We are incredibly thankful to the City of St. Louis for recognizing Divorce With Respect Weekand for supporting a compassionate approach to one of life’s most challenging moments,” said St. Louis Collaborative Divorce Attorney, Jennifer Piper. “This initiative is a crucial step toward helping families navigate divorce with respect and dignity, while putting the well-being of the whole family first."During Divorce With Respect Weekdivorce professionals in St. Louis are offering free virtual consultations for anyone interested in learning more about the divorce options that are available to them. This is the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Weekwhich is a national effort to inform more people about the benefits of the Collaborative Divorce process.Anyone interested in speaking to a divorce attorney, divorce financial expert, mental health professional or child specialist, during Divorce With Respect Weekshould visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to book a free consultation with a divorce professional near them.

