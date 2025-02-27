March 3rd Through 9th Declared Divorce With Respect Week® In St. Louis
Divorce professionals across Memphis are offering free virtual consultations for anyone interested in learning more about the options for divorce.ST. LOUIS , MO, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The city of St. Louis has proclaimed March 3-9 as Divorce With Respect Week®. Divorce With Respect Week® is an opportunity for couples to learn more about the divorce process and how to divorce with dignity and respect by staying out of court.
In declaring March 3-9 as Divorce WIth Respect Week in St. Louis, the proclamation said that choosing an out of court divorce process is understood to be a better process for children of a divorcing couple because it allows divorcing parents to co-parent and to end the marriage without destroying families.
“We are incredibly thankful to the City of St. Louis for recognizing Divorce With Respect Week® and for supporting a compassionate approach to one of life’s most challenging moments,” said St. Louis Collaborative Divorce Attorney, Jennifer Piper. “This initiative is a crucial step toward helping families navigate divorce with respect and dignity, while putting the well-being of the whole family first."
During Divorce With Respect Week® divorce professionals in St. Louis are offering free virtual consultations for anyone interested in learning more about the divorce options that are available to them. This is the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week® which is a national effort to inform more people about the benefits of the Collaborative Divorce process.
Anyone interested in speaking to a divorce attorney, divorce financial expert, mental health professional or child specialist, during Divorce With Respect Week® should visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to book a free consultation with a divorce professional near them.
