Flowers Communications Group Announces the Appointment of Two Managing Partners, A Milestone in the Agency’s Legacy

(L-R) Brinton Flowers and Jasmine Flowers Mazyck have been named managing partners of Flowers Communications Group. Photo Credit: Tarik Dennie for Rikureels Studios.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flowers Communications Group (FCG), an award-winning integrated marketing communications firm with more than a 30-year track record of creating thoughtful, relevant, and stable connections and experiences for brands, nonprofit organizations, government entities, and key influencers, announced that Jasmine Flowers Mazyck and Brinton Flowers have been named managing partners, a first for the firm. Michelle Flowers Welch, founder and chairman of the Chicago-based multicultural agency with offices in Los Angeles and Atlanta, says these key appointments are part of the evolution in the agency’s growth as it expands its integrated marketing communications services."Multicultural marketing is essential in today's diverse landscape, given the $7 trillion buying power and undeniable influence of multicultural consumers,” said Flowers Welch. “These appointments exemplify the growing success and generational legacy in Black-owned businesses. I am confident that my niece, Jasmine and my nephew, Brinton will elevate our agency to unprecedented heights, building on the foundation I established in 1991.”Since joining FCG in 2022 as a managing director, Flowers Mazyck has demonstrated innovative leadership by advising on agency strategy, operations, talent management, marketing, and business development. Prior to FCG, she spent 17 years as a global talent/human capital consultant and leader in the management consulting industry with Deloitte and McKinsey & Company. Mazyck grew her career at Deloitte and became a Talent Business Advisor for the Core Industry Solutions service area as a strategic thought partner with key business leaders to develop and implement talent strategies and DE&I initiatives aligned to organizational goals. At McKinsey & Company, Mazyck was a Talent Management Leader focused on leadership development and career growth. Mazyck holds an MBA from the University of Georgia Terry College of Business and a B.A. in Economics from Spelman College. She was recently named one of Diversity MBA Magazine’s Top 100 Under 50. Mazyck’s first corporate internship as an undergrad was at Flowers Communications Group.”It is a profound honor to be part of a legacy—especially one built by a Black-owned and woman-owned business, a rarity in this industry—that has been a leader for nearly 34 years. Having the opportunity to learn from one of the greats, my aunt, while working alongside both her and my cousin, creates a truly unique and energizing dynamic,” explains Mazyck. “Michelle is not just a leader; she’s an icon in the marketing communications space, and I am both proud and excited to continue building on her legacy and leaving my own mark on the next generation.”Brinton Flowers joined FCG in 2013 and has provided strategic insights and tactical execution of initiatives, projects, programs, activities, and processes that support the agency while earning the respect of current clients and garnering the attention of potential ones. He has parlayed his diverse communications background in business, public relations, integrated marketing communications, and broadcast to successfully lead client campaigns with authenticity and excellence. Truly a multitalented communications professional, Brinton’s previous leadership roles included being an on-air talent with Cumulus Broadcasting in Tallahassee, Florida, serving as the nighttime personality for WWLD Blazin 102.3. With his support, the station became number one in the market. Brinton became one of the top-rated personalities in Florida. He also was an assistant marketing director for the broadcaster’s North Florida cluster and promotions manager for WANM 90.5 Tallahassee. Brinton received his B.S. in Business Administration from the School of Business and Industry at Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University and currently is completing his M.A. in Integrated Marketing Communications at Florida State University.“Jasmine and I are ecstatic about our new roles and feel well-equipped to lead the agency into the next chapter,” shares Brinton Flowers. “Our enhanced IMC structure along with other additions to our leadership team further positions us to deliver measurable results and innovative solutions for clients.”FCG’s leadership in multicultural marketing has been recognized by a myriad of MarCom industry organizations and media, earning the agency more than 200 industry awards, including PRNEWS Medium-Sized Agency of the Year, Chief Marketer Best Campaign, Forbes’ America’s Best PR Agencies, the PRSA Silver Anvil Award – and Telly Awards.The agency has partnered with more than 100 companies, brands and organizations with a roster of former and current client partners inclusive of American Honda, AT&T, Brown-Forman, Foot Locker, Illinois Lottery, Lawry’s, Mary Kay Cosmetics, McDonald’s, MillerCoors, Nielsen, Nike, The Coca-Cola Company, Walgreens and Wells Fargo. 