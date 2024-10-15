RGMA Enhances Offerings with Digitized Playbook, Expands Supplier Diversity Webinar Series, Appoints CTO Reginald Layton

Ralph G. Moore and Associates (RGMA) has announced new leadership, optimization of its digital offerings and new webinars to continue providing decades of leading expertise and innovation in supplier diversity. Reginald Layton has joined RGMA as Chief Technology Officer to lead the business’s supply chain sustainability practice. Ralph G. Moore, Founder and President of RGMA, is an industry expert who has been redefining supplier diversity for more than 40 years.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a leader and innovator in supplier diversity, Ralph G. Moore and Associates (RGMA) has delivered more than four decades of expertise dedicated to helping corporations, government agencies, diverse businesses and organizations create sustainable pipelines for economic growth and impact. RGMA is proud to announce that the organization has digitized its playbook through its new RGMA Digital Suite, which leverages the company’s RGMA Five Levels of Supplier Diversity Maturity Model™, introduced 30 years ago and continues to operate as the globally recognized gold standard for measuring corporate supplier diversity programs.RGMA also announced the appointment of Reginald Layton as Chief Technology Officer. Layton is a widely recognized expert in supplier diversity and retired vice president of supplier diversity and supply chain sustainability for Johnson Controls. Using RGMA supplier diversity best practices, Layton led Johnson Controls to win National Corporation of the Year twice by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and Regional Corporation of the Year — 26 times during his 25-year career at Johnson Controls. In addition, Mr. Layton was named Minority Supplier Development Leader of the Year in 2013 and 2008 and Minority Business Enterprise Advocate of the Year in 2003 by NMSDC. Mr. Layton now serves as Chief Technology Officer for the RGMA Digital Suite, leading its supply chain sustainability practice.“With Reginald Layton joining our team and designing The RGMA Digital Suite, RGMA is positioned to expand our thought leadership in the field of supplier diversity.,” said Ralph G. Moore, Founder and President of RGMA. “Reggie is recognized as one of the most impactful practitioners ever, and I am confident that our combined efforts will produce transformational supplier diversity tools and solutions.”The RGMA Digital suite features a set of tools for supplier diversity practitioners that accelerate the implementation of their programs. Among the many tools in the RGMA Digital Suite is a digital dashboard that features a digital assessment and strategy tool that allows users to benchmark their supplier diversity programs’ processes against the RGMA Ten Components of World-Class Supplier Diversity Programs. These best practices determine a supplier diversity program's ranking on the trademarked RGMA 5-Levels of Supplier Diversity Maturity Model. The digital dashboard also develops tailored recommendations, provides rationales, delivers training resources and determines a supplier diversity program’s ranking on the RGMA 5-Levels scale. It also creates a roadmap for program growth, provides e-learning opportunities and more.“I’m honored to be joining an organization that has set the standard for excellence in supplier diversity,” said Reginald Layton, Chief Technology Officer at RGMA. “I had a front-row seat witnessing the power of implementing the RGMA Ten Components at Johnson Controls. I am delighted that these experiences will help RGMA build upon its digital offerings to provide greater impact and support the next generation of supplier diversity professionals.”In addition to the expanded digital suite, RGMA is relaunching its webinar series to instruct participants on best practices and digital solutions for supplier diversity. The webinars, which run for approximately 90 minutes, define supplier diversity, describe why it’s important, convey the key benefits for organizations through various case studies and examine the essential elements of a world-class supplier diversity program. Sign up for the next upcoming webinar here RGMA’s visionary approach has capitalized upon Ralph G. Moore’s decades of pacesetting expertise, with Moore serving as an expert on the history of supplier diversity, capacity-building strategies, and how to best partner with diverse suppliers to enhance operational excellence and maximize shareholder value. RGMA has also delivered training to more than 10,000 people across four continents.For more information and to explore partnering with RGMA, visit www.rgma.com About RGMARalph G. Moore and Associates (RGMA) delivers decades of leading expertise and innovation in supplier diversity, highlighting the role of minority, women, and other diverse business partnerships in delivering operational excellence and return on investment to corporations, government agencies, and major institutions. RGMA has collaborated with the world’s leading organizations, including numerous Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, advocacy organizations, and diverse companies, bringing deep insight to move business forward. RGMA created the industry recognized RGMA Five Levels of Supplier Diversity Maturity Model™ that operates as the globally recognized gold standard for measuring corporate supplier diversity programs. Whether the goal is to enhance your program, build capacity through training and development, or capitalize on innovation through program strategy and design, RGMA delivers solutions that work.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.