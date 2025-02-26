State Department of Transportation to Host Public Information Meeting for Bridge Replacement Project in the Town of Onondaga, Onondaga County

March 5 Meeting to Highlight Proposed Replacement of the Interstate 81 Northbound and Southbound Bridges over U.S. Route 11

The New York State Department of Transportation will host a public information meeting from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 5, pertaining to a proposed project to replace the bridges carrying Interstate 81 over U.S. Route 11 in the Hamlet of Nedrow in the Town of Onondaga, Onondaga County.

The informal, open-house style meeting will be held at the Nedrow Fire Station, 6505 South Salina Street, Nedrow, NY 13120. Preliminary project plans will be available for review and NYSDOT representatives will be available to answer questions. No formal presentation is planned.

The proposed project will replace the existing four-span bridges, carrying the northbound and southbound travel lanes of Interstate 81 over U.S. Route 11, with single span steel bridges that will be located within the current alignment. Constructed in 1962, the structures have reached the end of their service life. The new bridges will have two 12-foot travel lanes and expanded shoulders, creating a safer, more efficient crossing for all legal loads utilizing this vital connection between Onondaga and Cortland Counties.

To reduce impacts to the traveling public, a temporary two-lane on-site structure, located between the northbound and southbound bridges, will be used during construction.

The project is currently in the preliminary design phase, with construction anticipated to start in 2026.

The open house is part of NYSDOT’s continuing effort to encourage public participation in the development of transportation projects.

For further information, or to request a sign language interpreter or assistive listening system, please contact project manager, Ibtissam Bihat, P.E., at (315) 428-4021, or write to the New York State Department of Transportation-Region 3, 333 East Washington Street, Syracuse, NY 13202, and reference Project Identification Number 3501.86

