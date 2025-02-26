City of Hamilton ends Significant Weather Event declaration

HAMILTON, ON – The City has officially ended the Significant Weather Event declaration that was issued on Saturday, February 15, 2025 at 12 pm. This declaration is now lifted as of Wednesday, February 26, at 9 am.

With the end of the declaration, the 24-hour clock to complete clean up from this current storm is now active.

The City of Hamilton declared a Significant Weather Event due to significant snow accumulation forecasted over a 24-hour period in combination with high winds.

As per the Ontario Municipal Act, Ont. Reg. 239/02, a municipality may declare a Significant Weather Event when a weather hazard, either forecasted or occurring, has the potential to pose significant impacts to road users on roads maintained by the City of Hamilton.

City service impacts related to the weather event can be found at www.hamilton.ca/WeatherImpacts.

The City of Hamilton would like to thank all residents for their patience during this time.