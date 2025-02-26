Dane Street Appoints Allison Scardino as Executive Vice President of US IME Sales

Allison Scardino Appointed Executive Vice President of US IME Sales at Dane Street

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dane Street, a leading national provider of Independent Medical Exams (IMEs) and Peer Reviews to the Insurance and Healthcare market, is pleased to announce the appointment of Allison Scardino as its Executive Vice President of IME Sales.With 25 years of experience in the Property and Casualty insurance industry, Allison brings a wealth of expertise and industry relationships that will enhance Dane Street’s market position and footprint. Her diverse professional background includes extensive executive roles in managed care sales and claims-based sectors, where she has consistently demonstrated her ability to drive growth and foster client partnerships.Allison is also active in supporting her community, a pillar of Dane Street’s Care Culture. This is demonstrated by her active involvement as a national board member for Kids Chance of America, as well as the Alliance of Women in Workers’ Compensation."I’m thrilled to be joining the Dane Street team,” said Scardino. “Having observed Dane Street’s commitment to its customers, I deeply believe in the company’s team and approach. I’m excited to leverage my industry experience to contribute to the organization’s continued success and strong market momentum.""We are thrilled to welcome Allison to our team," said Greg Powers, President of Dane Street. "Allison has a tremendous track record of partnering with claims leaders in the Workers’ Compensation and Auto P&C space throughout her career. Her background in claims, combined with her expertise in service delivery and managing large-scale teams, aligns perfectly with our mission to provide industry-leading IME solutions to our clients.”About Dane Street:Dane Street is a leading national provider of Independent Medical Examination and Peer Review services to the Workers’ Compensation, Auto, Disability, and Group Health markets. Our nationwide network of active-practice, board-certified healthcare professionals covers more than 100 different specialties and over 26,000 locations. Please visit us at: https://www.danestreet.com

