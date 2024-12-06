New England Patriots Quarterback Drake Maye partners with Folds of Honor Boston

Drake Maye was drafted by the New England Patriots in the first round (3rd overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft. Drake Maye honors his grandfather, Navy veteran Ed Sockwell, by supporting Folds of Honor Boston. Folds of Honor Boston will establish seven scholarships for the 2024-2025 Academic Year in Drake Maye’s name.

I had the privilege of covering several UNC games & meeting Drake in person. He is an incredible talent but even more so, a great guy & a person of high character. We are grateful for his support.” — Sean McDonough, Folds of Honor Boston Board Member and ESPN Broadcaster

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Folds of Honor Boston is excited to announce a partnership with New England Patriots quarterback, Drake Maye, to establish seven Folds of Honor scholarships for the 2024-2025 Academic Year.Drake Maye is a native of Charlotte, North Carolina where he excelled in both high school basketball and football, earning All-Conference and All-District honors in basketball. His stand-out performance in football earned him the title of The Charlotte Observer’s 2019 Male Athlete of the Year after a record-breaking 3,512 yards and 50 touchdowns.Following in his father Mark’s footsteps, Maye became the starting quarterback at the University of North Carolina (UNC) after redshirting his freshman year.As a Tar Heel, he led his team to numerous victories and received several individual awards. His outstanding performance landed the team a spot in the 2022 ACC Championship Game and the Holiday Bowl. Following that exceptional season, he earned the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year award.In the 2024 NFL Draft, Maye was selected by the New England Patriots in the first round, the third overall draft pick. With the potential to become a cornerstone player for the franchise, Maye is poised to become a leader on his team, bringing excitement to Patriots fans throughout New England and beyond.Drake Maye has a strong appreciation for the United States Armed Forces. His grandfather, Ed Sockwell, is a veteran of the United States Navy. This personal connection to the military inspired Maye to get involved with Folds of Honor Boston. He aims to support the families of military and first responders in his new community of New England who have made sacrifices for our nation.“Folds of Honor Boston is so excited to partner with Drake Maye to support New England families of our nation's military and first responders,” said Folds of Honor Boston Board Member and ESPN Broadcaster Sean McDonough. “I had the privilege of covering several UNC games and meeting Drake in person. He is an incredible talent but even more so, a great guy and a person of high character. We are grateful for his support.”Folds of Honor Boston will establish seven scholarships for the 2024-2025 Academic Year in Drake Maye’s name . A scholarship will be awarded to one qualified recipient in each of the six New England states (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont). A seventh scholarship will be awarded to a qualified recipient who attends the University of North Carolina.Amid preparations for his NFL rookie season, Maye remains committed to giving back to his community, exemplified by this new relationship with Folds of Honor Boston.For more information about Folds of Honor Boston and its mission, please visit https://boston.foldsofhonor.org/ About Folds of HonorFolds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of U.S. military service members and first responders who have fallen or been disabled while serving our country and communities. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school, and post-graduate work, including a master’s degree, doctorate, or professional program. Funds for a second bachelor’s degree or trade/technical program certification are also available. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded over 52,000 scholarships totaling about $244 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 45 percent are minorities. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on Candid. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. He is currently stationed at Headquarters Air Force Recruiting Service Detachment 1, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas.For more information about Folds of Honor Boston, please contact Robbie Zalzneck at Rzalzneck@foldsofhonor.org.For more information about Folds of Honor, please contact Glenn Greenspan at ggreenspan@foldsofhonor.org.Photo courtesy of nfl.comPhoto courtesy of the New England Patriots/David Silverman.Photo courtesy of the New England Patriots/Eric J. Adler.

