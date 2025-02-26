BlueprintMusic.ai Launches Beta Version 2

Update introduces a dynamic shift towards a more interactive, community-driven experience

DUBAI , UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blueprint Music, the innovative new music platform designed to give fans and artists the power to connect directly, has announced the release of Beta Version 2, designed to enhance the platform’s social features and make it easier for fans and artists to connect, share, and grow together in the Web3 music space. With this update, Blueprint Music takes another significant step towards transforming the current music industry model through community engagement, amplifying the music discovery process and merging cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies with fan-powered interaction. Version 2 promises to create a more immersive, rewarding, and connected environment where every user has a meaningful role in the ecosystem.Key Upgrades of BlueprintMusic.ai Beta Version 2:-- Social Engagement: New features allow direct artist-to-fan messaging (restricted until summer launch), fan leaderboards, and exclusive content drops, fostering a deeper, more personalized connection between artists and their supporters.-- Community-Centric Discovery: Enhanced AI-driven recommendations now tailor music discovery based on fan behavior, engagement and real-time trends, ensuring that users find the music that resonates with them the most.-- Seamless Web3 Integration: BlueprintMusic.ai Beta Version 2 introduces a more intuitive onboarding process, enabling users to easily engage with the BlueprintToken rewards and access NFT-backed music experiences."Blueprint Music is about creating a space where artists and fans can truly connect, breaking down the barriers of the traditional industry model. With Beta Version 2, we're giving artists the tools to grow their audience and empowering fans to be more than just listeners—they become active participants in the music ecosystem,” said Simon Webbe (BLUE), Co-founder of Blueprint Music.With Version 2, Blueprint Music is reimagining how music is discovered, shared, and experienced in the digital era. The platform’s innovative combination of AI-powered recommendations and social features not only enhances how users engage with music but also empowers fans to directly impact the success of their favorite artists. By blending AI-powered music discovery with social interaction, BlueprintMusic.ai Version 2 redefines how fans and artists engage in the digital era. This upgrade lays the foundation for a truly fan-powered music ecosystem where every interaction holds real value."With Blueprint Music, we're not just changing how people discover music—we're redefining the entire experience. Beta Version 2 brings fans and artists closer together, making music more interactive, rewarding, and community-driven than ever before. We are immensely excited about the planned full-featured full App launch in summer 2025 as we are keeping many features under tight guard for now,” said Phil Ryan, Co-founder of Blueprint Music.About Blueprint Music:Blueprint Music is a revolutionary music platform designed to empower artists and fans by eliminating traditional barriers. Through the use of blockchain technology, Blueprint ensures secure transactions, transparent ownership, and a direct connection between musicians and their audience. The platform's mission is to create a more sustainable, transparent and equitable music ecosystem where artists can thrive financially and creatively. With Blueprint Music, both artists and fans are at the forefront of a new era in music, shaping the future of the industry together.To join this music revolution, visit https://blueprintmusic.ai/ for more information.Investor Relations can contact Phil Ryan, Cofounder, at phil@qelt.ioFor Media Relations, contact - Veronica Welch at ronnie@vewpr.com

