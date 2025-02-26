AI-powered car sales platform BOSO

Nissan Patrol leads SUV demand in the UAE, with Toyota, Kia, Hyundai, and Lexus among the top five brands, according to AI-powered classifieds platform BOSO.

Technology has transformed the car buying experience, making it faster and more transparent. ” — Iurii Nemtcev, Head of Marketing at BOSO

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2025, Nissan Patrol remains the most sought-after SUV in the UAE, with Toyota, Kia, Hyundai, and Lexus ranking among the top five most popular brands among car buyers. This analysis comes from BOSO, an AI-powered classifieds platform for new and used cars. The findings are based on Google search trends, user queries, and browsing activity on boso.com, reflecting real-time demand in the UAE automotive market. The high demand for the model is also reflected in the growing number of Nissan Patrol for sale listings on digital platform.Consumer data indicates that buyers in the UAE prioritize reliability, resale value, and affordability in maintenance and servicing. These factors play a crucial role in purchasing decisions, especially in a market with a high turnover of both new and used vehicles.According to BOSO, Nissan UAE prices vary depending on model specifications and year of manufacture. In 2025, the price of a new Nissan Patrol starts at AED 190,000, while used models are available from AED 160,000. The seven-seater variants of the Nissan Patrol are priced higher, starting at AED 250,000 for new models and around AED 216,000 for used options."Demand for SUVs remains strong, but we also see growing interest in brands that offer a diverse range of models, from compact sedans to full-size SUVs. Buyers are looking for versatility and long-term value," said Iurii Nemtcev, Head of Marketing at BOSO and CEO of Big Lab Digital Marketing Agency Market trends also show increasing interest in Toyota, Kia, Hyundai, and Lexus, not only among new car buyers but also in the used car segment. These brands continue to dominate the UAE market due to their strong resale value and availability of spare parts and servicing options.How Technology Simplifies the Car Buying ProcessWith the rise of online car sales, buyers are increasingly using digital tools to research and evaluate their options before making a purchase. AI-powered platforms like BOSO enhance transparency and convenience by offering:- Market price analysis – Helps buyers compare real-time listings and secure the best deals.- Automated vehicle history checks – Reduces the risk of purchasing a car with hidden defects.- Listing verification and fraud detection – AI filters out suspicious listings, ensuring safer transactions."Technology has transformed the car buying experience, making it faster and more transparent. Consumers want instant access to pricing insights, vehicle condition reports, and ownership history—AI-driven platforms like BOSO enable this within seconds," added Nemtcev.About BOSOBOSO is an AI-powered classifieds platform for buying and selling cars in the UAE. The platform provides real-time price analysis, automated vehicle history reports, and fraud detection tools, helping users find the best offers on new and used vehicles.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.