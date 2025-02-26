Tam Wai Fong inaugurated as Member of Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of IAM

MACAU, February 26 - Tam Wai Fong was sworn in as Member of the Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) today (26 February) in the Grand Hall of IAM. The swearing-in was administered by Cheong Weng Chon, Secretary for Administration and Justice, and witnessed by Lam Chi Long, Chief of the Office of the Secretary for Administration and Justice.

When delivering a speech, Cheong Weng Chon requested IAM to learn and understand earnestly the spirit of the important speeches made by President Xi Jinping during his visits to Macao and Hengqin in December last year. He highlighted that the work of IAM involved thousands of families and was closely related to the daily lives of members of the public. While providing quality service for the Macao people, IAM should think deeply about how to promote the integration of Macao and Hengqin and boost the incorporation of the development of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin into the work plan of IAM. Cheong Weng Chon indicated that Tam Wai Fong had served in the public departments for many years and had worked in the cooperation zone. He hoped that she could leverage the past work experiences to review and improve the municipal construction work, and to promote the integration of Macao and Hengqin through concerted efforts with all colleagues of IAM.

Tam Wai Fong expressed her gratitude to the Chief Executive and Secretary Cheong for their trust and acknowledgement, and she also appreciated the continuous support from colleagues of various departments for years. With new challenges in the new position, she would uphold the work attitude of diligence and prudence at all times and would spare no effort to fulfil her duties. She would work together with the colleagues of IAM to serve the public at full stretch, executing the work of IAM more effectively.

Tam Wai Fong holds a Bachelor’s degree in Architecture from the Huaqiao University of China. She joined the public service in 2010 and served as Senior Officer in the Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau, the Office of the Secretary for Transport and Public Works and IAM in succession. From 2020, she held the position of the Head of Division of Facility Maintenance of the Department of Public Roads and Drainage of IAM. She served as Deputy Director of the Urban Planning and Construction Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin since April 2023. In accordance with the Chief Executive Writ of Instruction, Tam Wai Fong is appointed as Member of the Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of IAM starting from 26 February 2025 with the term of office until 31 December 2025.

The Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs, the Consultative Committee on Municipal Affairs and the management personnel of IAM attended the inauguration ceremony.