National Health Day - A Day to Focus on our Most Prized Possession

Reflecting on 21 Years of Advocacy for a Healthier Canada

Our healthcare system is not a true healthcare system—it’s a reactive sick-care system,” — Dr. John Zielonka

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- It's been 21 years since Health and wellness advocate Dr. John Zielonka founded National Health Day , a day dedicated to redefining health in Canada and encouraging Canadians to prioritize their well-being. First proclaimed in Ottawa and recognized by Ottawa's mayor each and every year including Mayor Mark Sutcliffe for 2025, National Health Day continues to serve as a call to action for all Canadians to embrace true health and wellness.“When I launched National Health Day, it was more than just a push for an extra holiday during our long winters,” says Dr. Zielonka, Director of Health & Wellness Canada. “It was about educating Canadians on the true meaning of health: the optimal state of physical, mental, and social well-being—not merely the absence of disease.”This year, National Health Day will be observed on Monday, March 3, 2025, and Dr. Zielonka encourages all Canadians to take two simple actions:1. Learn the actual definition of health.2. Commit to doing at least one healthy activity on this day—and every day.A Call for Health TransformationDespite over two decades of advocacy, Canada remains far from the optimal health Dr. Zielonka envisioned. Recent studies show that the country ranks 9th out of 10 countries globally in health according to the CD Howe Institute, with the average Canadian spending the last decade of their life in sickness or pain.“Our healthcare system is not a true healthcare system—it’s a reactive sick-care system,” Dr. Zielonka explains. “True health goes beyond disease prevention; it’s about achieving and maintaining optimal well-being. Canadians need to recognize that their health is their personal responsibility.”The actual dictionary definition of “health”, from both Dorland’s medical dictionary and the World Health Organization is:Health – “The OPTIMAL state of physical, mental and social well-being, and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity”Dr. Zielonka points out that there are 3 key points to this definition. It doesn't just define what health is: it also defines what health isn't. The fact that one does not have some disease or infirmity (or pain) does not mean that they are healthy. There is no other word in the English language that is defined in this way. It is like saying an apple is a fruit which is not a banana. Secondly, health is holistic: physical, mental and social well-being (spiritual should be added as well). And last but not least, by its own definition it is the optimal state. So if one is not 100 percent, they're not actually healthy.Key Lessons Learned Over Two DecadesReflecting on the journey since 2004, Dr. Zielonka highlights the following critical insights:• Prevention is Not Enough: While prevention is essential, optimal health requires proactive, daily effort to nurture physical, mental, and social well-being to an optimal level.• Accountability Matters: Every Canadian must take responsibility for their health, rather than relying solely on government initiatives or healthcare providers.• A Paradigm Shift is Needed: A cultural shift toward prioritizing health as a lifelong goal can transform the nation’s collective well-being.According to Dr. Zielonka "governments and the public argue over more money when they really should be discussing wiser ways to use that money".Join the MovementNational Health Day remains a platform to educate, inspire, and empower Canadians to embrace better health practices. “If we all understood and acted on the true meaning of health, our country would be healthier, happier, and more productive,” Dr. Zielonka emphasizes.To learn more about National Health Day or how to improve your health, visit www.excellenceinhealth.com or www.DrJohnZielonka.com About Dr. John ZielonkaDr. John Zielonka is one of Canada’s leading health and wellness experts. A best-selling author, speaker, 18-time award-winning Neuro-Functional Chiropractor , and founder of the Neuro-Spinal Restoration program helping those with serious, chronic back and neck pain, Dr. Zielonka is committed to helping individuals achieve optimal health. As the Founder of National Health Day and Director of Health & Wellness Canada, he continues to inspire Canadians to live healthier lives.

