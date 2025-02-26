Polyarylsulfone Market to reach US$3.570 billion, as Demand for High-Performance Plastics Increases

The polyarylsulfone market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.65% to attain US$3.570 billion in 2030 from US$2.587 billion in 2025.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the polyarylsulfone market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.65% between 2025 and 2030, reaching US$3.570 billion in 2030.The global polyarylsulfone market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for high-performance plastics in various industries.Polyarylsulfone is a type of high-performance thermoplastic that offers excellent mechanical, thermal, and chemical properties. It is widely used in industries such as automotive, aerospace, medical, and electronics due to its high strength, heat resistance, and chemical inertness. With the growing need for lightweight and durable materials in these industries, the demand for polyarylsulfone is expected to continue to rise.The increasing focus on sustainability and eco-friendliness is also driving the growth of the polyarylsulfone market. This material is recyclable and has a lower carbon footprint compared to other plastics, making it a preferred choice for manufacturers and consumers alike. Additionally, the rise in research and development activities to improve the properties and reduce the cost of polyarylsulfone is expected to further boost the market growth.The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the polyarylsulfone market, with China being the largest producer and consumer of the material. The region's growing automotive and electronics industries, coupled with the increasing investments in infrastructure development, are driving the demand for polyarylsulfone. North America and Europe are also significant markets for polyarylsulfone, with the presence of key players and the growing demand for high-performance plastics in various applications.Overall, the polyarylsulfone market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for high-performance plastics in various industries. With its unique properties and eco-friendliness, polyarylsulfone is expected to play a crucial role in the development of sustainable and advanced materials. As the market continues to evolve, key players are focusing on expanding their production capacities and investing in research and development to meet the growing demand and stay ahead in this competitive landscape.

As a part of the report, the major players operating in the polyarylsulfone market that have been covered are BASF, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Avient Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Company, SABIC, Solvay SA, Ensinger Plastics, RTP Company, Trident Plastics Inc., Emco Industrial Plastics, and Westlake Plastics.

The market analytics report segments the polyarylsulfone market as follows:

• By Product
o Polysulfone
o Polyethersulfone
o Polyphenylsulfone
o Polyetherimide

• By End-User Industry
o Automotive
o Aerospace
o Electronics
o Medical
o Others

• By Geography
• North America
o USA
o Canada
o Mexico
• South America
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Rest of South America
• Europe
o United Kingdom
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Middle East and Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Rest of the Middle East and Africa
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o South Korea
o Taiwan
o Thailand
o Indonesia
o Rest of Asia-Pacific

Companies Profiled:
• BASF
• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
• Avient Corporation
• Sumitomo Chemical Company
• SABIC
• Solvay SA
• Ensinger Plastics
• RTP Company
• Trident Plastics Inc.
• Emco Industrial Plastics
• Westlake Plastics 