Xraised Exclusive: Piers Shepherd on the Future of Acoustic Solutions in Modern Architecture

WHITSTABLE , KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xraised recently sat down with Piers Shepherd, Managing Director of Acoustic Products Ltd, for an in-depth conversation about the critical role of acoustics in architectural design. With over 25 years of experience in the construction industry, Piers Shepherd shared insights into how Acoustic Products is transforming workspaces, educational institutions, commercial environments, sports halls, and some high-end properties through innovative sound management solutions.



The Overlooked Importance of Acoustics

During the interview, Piers Shepherd highlighted how lighting and AV systems often take precedence in building design while acoustics remain an afterthought. “Too often, incredible projects overlook proper sound control, leading to distractions and reduced productivity,” Piers Shepherd noted. Recognizing this gap, he dedicated his expertise to advancing acoustic solutions that not only manage sound but also enhance aesthetics and functionality.



Transforming Spaces with Advanced Acoustic Solutions

Acoustic Products Ltd specializes in timber and fabric acoustic panels, movable walls, and sliding partitions, ensuring optimal sound absorption without compromising design. Piers Shepherd discussed key projects that have redefined acoustic excellence, including:

• The Bloomberg Vortex (London) – A groundbreaking collaboration with Foster & Partners, utilizing Topakustik panels to create an intricate curving structure in three dimensions where three walls spiral inwards, creating a sound-optimized architectural masterpiece. Quite an entrance to the building!

• University College London (UCL) Marshgate – A strategic application of the Topakustik micro-perforated acoustic panels to enhance sound clarity in large atrium and learning spaces.

• Central Foundation Boys School & The Design Museum – Customized Topakustik acoustic paneling designed for durability and optimal sound management in high-impact environments.



Aesthetic Meets Functionality

Beyond sound absorption, Acoustic Products ensures that acoustic panels blend seamlessly with architectural design. “We hide the function within the form,” Piers Shepherd explained, referencing projects like the Deloitte office foyer, where the 3D Laudescher wooden slatted wall coverings provide both acoustic control and visual appeal.

What inspired this focus on acoustics? Piers Shepherd explained how, early in his career, he noticed that acoustics were often ignored while lighting and AV systems took center stage. “I remember visiting offices where everyone was wearing headphones, assuming they were listening to music, only to discover they were actually trying to cancel out the overwhelming ambient noise,” he recalled. This realization extended beyond offices to restaurants and bars, where excessive background noise hindered conversations. His awareness of these issues led him to explore innovative solutions that improve concentration in offices, enhance learning environments, and optimize sound clarity in large spaces.



Meeting Regulatory Standards in Education

Acoustic Products plays a vital role in helping schools, colleges, and universities comply with Building Bulletin 93 (BB93) and Part M of Building Regulations, ensuring an optimal learning environment. “Good acoustics keep students engaged longer and improve concentration,” Shepherd emphasized, underscoring the importance of sound control in educational spaces.

One of the most significant projects Shepherd worked on was the award-winning UCL Marshgate project. Collaborating with Stanton Williams Architects, he helped design an acoustic strategy for the atrium using panels with micro-perforations that changed in size as they ascended. This innovation not only controlled reverberation but also contributed to the building’s stunning visual appeal. Similarly, in the Central Foundation Boys School’s sports complex, Acoustic Products developed a birch-veneered paneling system that strategically placed perforations to optimize sound absorption without compromising durability in a high-impact environment.



Sustainability and Innovation in Acoustics

With sustainability at the forefront of modern construction, Acoustic Products prioritizes eco-friendly materials and practices. Their solutions contribute to Gold standard in LEED and BREEAM certifications, helping buildings reduce their environmental impact without compromising performance.



What’s Next for Acoustic Products?

Piers Shepherd revealed exciting innovations on the horizon, including a major Oxford University project in collaboration with Foster & Partners, where experimental acoustic solutions are being pushed to new creative limits.

For those looking to enhance their spaces with tailored acoustic solutions, Acoustic Products Ltd offers expert consultation and bespoke solutions. To learn more, visit Acoustic Products or explore the full interview at Xraised.



Media Contact:

Piers Shepherd

piers.shepherd@acoustic-products.co.uk

01227 281 140



