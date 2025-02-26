More support for SA athletes to achieve their global sporting dreams

Release date: 26/02/25

A program which has helped South Australians compete on the world’s biggest stages is now open, ready to support more home-grown athletes achieve their sporting dreams.

The High Performance Athlete Program (HPAP) provides elite athletes with financial support to help them reach the highest national and international levels of competition – enabling rising stars like 22-year-old boxer Callum Peters to make his Olympic debut in Paris last year.

A total $152,000 in State Government funding will be shared amongst eligible applicants who compete in a sport, discipline and classification represented at the Olympic, Paralympic or Commonwealth Games.

HPAP, launched today, helps offset the costs associated with high performance training, competition and equipment – tearing down barriers on the path to gold.

The program has been modified from the previous Individual Athlete Program (IAP) and integrates the Country Athlete Award to streamline the application process and ensure talented junior athletes in regional areas continue to have access to funding.

This funding has had a significant impact in previous years, contributing to South Australia’s impressive representation on national teams.

Last year, 14 IAP recipients were selected to represent Australia at the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Local athletes featured in this group include Indigenous boxer Callum Peters, Para-athletics silver medallist Michael Roeger, Para-table tennis bronze medallist Sam Von Einem and Commonwealth Games gold medallist marathon runner Jessica Stenson.

Applications for this year’s program close on Wednesday, 9 April.

For more information and to apply, visit: orsr.sa.gov.au/grants/high-performance-athlete-program.

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

We are proud to support South Australians achieve their sporting dreams on the world stage.

This program is designed to help athletes who are committed to reaching the pinnacle of national and international sport and ease the financial pressures they face along the way.

We’ve seen the results in Paris and will continue backing local elite talent on the path to the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games and Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Identifying, developing and supporting our high performance athletes on their journey from pathway to podium – anywhere in the state – is another priority.

Attributable to boxer and previous grant recipient Callum Peters

I’ve been receiving funding through this program since 2022, using this financial support for boxing gear and travel, and it’s been a massive help.

Being part of the program has played a role in helping me achieve some big goals including competing at the Olympics and winning a silver medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

I’m now working towards competing at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games and LA 2028 so for any other athletes like me who have similar ambitions, I think it’s a great idea for them to apply.