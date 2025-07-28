State Cabinet to visit Yorke Peninsula

Release date: 26/07/25

The Premier Peter Malinauskas and State Cabinet will visit Yorke Peninsula on Monday for discussions about the ongoing algal bloom.

Yorke Peninsula Council will address a formal meeting of Cabinet in Ardrossan, as ministers will meet with affected businesses, tourism operators and other community representatives to discuss the next phase of the Government’s algal bloom support package.

The comprehensive $28 million package, jointly funded with the Commonwealth, covers industry support, science and research, communications, community support and clean up.

The package includes significant industry support measures, including $10,000 Small Business Support Grants for eligible small businesses, financial counselling, mental health support and workforce advice, in addition to already announced fee relief and $1,500 direct support payments to impacted primary producers.

Other key measures include investing in expanded early detection and monitoring of harmful algal bloom species through real time sensors (buoys), satellite imagery and oceanographic modelling; the establishment of a new national testing laboratory in SA; rapid assessment of fish stocks and fisheries; public forums and information campaigns; beach clean-up and community funding.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

Coastal communities on Yorke Peninsula have acutely felt the impacts of this unprecedented algal bloom, and I look forward to bringing the Cabinet to speak with the community on Monday.

We have been working closely with key stakeholders, scientists and industry to develop the algal bloom support package, and we are working to deliver these measures as quickly as possible.

We can not stop this bloom, and we do not yet know how long it will last.

But we can provide support to those who most need it, and invest in research and resilience to ensure we are as best prepared as possible to manage this event.