Record-size convoy to deliver 6,000 bales of donated hay to South Australian farmers

Release date: 26/07/25

A huge convoy of 90 trucks carrying more than 6,000 bales of donated hay for drought-impacted farmers will arrive on the Eyre Peninsula today, made possible by the Malinauskas Government and charities Need for Feed and Farmers Across Borders.

The State Government has provided $2 million to cover the transport costs of the convoy to bring the fodder from Norseman in Western Australia, across the Nullarbor, to Wudinna. The hay will then be distributed to more than 400 farmers across the Eyre Peninsula and other parts of the state.

Funded through the Malinauskas Government’s $73 million Drought Support Package, the Donated Fodder Transport Assistance Scheme helps charities with the cost of transporting fodder to farmers who need assistance to feed their livestock.

The hay run is latest of many which the State Government has supported through actively working with Need for Feed, Rural Aid, Rapid Relief Team, Farmers Relief Agency, and the SA Dairyfarmers’ Association, with more than 16,000 tonnes of fodder delivered to nearly 2,000 farms across SA.

The South Australian Government has also waived biosecurity inspection fees for all drought-affected farmers importing hay from interstate. Inspections are still conducted to ensure biosecurity measures are maintained.

The hay run has created a festival-like atmosphere, and the Wudinna Community Club is hosting an event, funded through the State Government’s Connecting Communities Program to welcome WA farmers who have donated their time to be involved.

Primary producers are encouraged to contact participating organisations directly to understand what types of fodder are available and to register their interest for future deliveries.

For more information on drought assistance visit pir.sa.gov.au/drought-support

Quotes

Attributable to Clare Scriven

Despite the rain in recent weeks in some parts of the state, this drought is far from over and we remain committed to supporting South Australian farmers through this challenging time.

South Australian farmers have experienced some of the toughest seasons on record and we know access to feed remains an ongoing problem, which is why we have been working hard to remove barriers and ensure fodder reaches those in need.

We greatly appreciate the work Need for Feed and the other charities with which we have partnered are doing to help our farmers.

This spectacular convoy is a great display of government and community working together.

Attributable to Sam Starcevich, Farmers Across Borders co-founder

This is what Farmers Across Borders is all about – helping each other out.

Farmers, truck drivers and community members coming together when others are struggling and being there to support each other through the difficult times.

With the South Australian Government’s Donated Fodder Transport Scheme and imported fodder inspection fees waived, collaboration with Need for Feed and a number of community donations, this has truly been a team effort.

Attributable to Graham Cockerell, Need for Feed founder

This weekend we have teamed up with Farmers Across Borders and organised 90 trucks to come into South Australia with hay imports from Western Australia, to support farmers doing it tough because of extended drought conditions.

We are extremely grateful to the Government of South Australia for their financial and other input to make these deliveries possible.

The Need for Feed initiative was established in 2006 to do just this, communities coming together to support each other across Australia, helping in times of crisis.

Attributable to Mayor Eleanor Scholz, Wudinna District Council

This hay run isn’t just about bringing in feed, it’s about letting our farmers know they’re not alone.

It’s been a tough season, the rain hasn’t come when we’ve needed it, feed costs are through the roof, and a lot of people are feeling the pressure. This kind of support lifts local spirits.

A huge thanks to the incredible volunteers and to the State Government for backing it with transport support. Without that combined effort, getting this kind of help to our farmers wouldn’t happen.