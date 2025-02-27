Dish Catering Introduces a Contemporary Take on Ramadan Traditions with Exquisite Iftar Menu

Exquisite Ramadan Nights By Dish Catering All-Inclusive Iftar Buffet from 295dhs per person Expertly Curated Ramadan Catering Menu

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dish Catering , a distinguished name in Dubai’s culinary industry, is redefining Ramadan gatherings with its meticulously curated catering menu. Known for exceptional quality, innovative flavors, and seamless service, Dish Catering offers an exquisite Iftar experience, allowing guests to focus on the essence of togetherness during the holy month.Designed to cater to both intimate family gatherings and large community Iftar events, Dish’s Ramadan catering package is priced at AED 295 per person. This all-inclusive offering encompasses a carefully crafted selection of dishes, refreshing mocktails, professional service staff, delivery, service equipment, cutlery, and the option to enhance the experience with buffet stations. Guests can choose between a buffet or a family-style setup, ensuring a warm and inclusive dining atmosphere.A Culinary Experience to SavorDish Catering’s Ramadan menu features a variety of dishes designed to suit every palate, blending traditional flavors with modern twists. Highlights include:• Slow-braised Lamb Shoulder with Pilaf and Roasted Almonds: Succulent lamb shoulder, slow-braised to perfection, served with fragrant pilaf, confit black garlic yogurt, and roasted almonds.• Lemon Chicken with Zaatar Yogurt: Tender chicken infused with citrus flavors, complemented by creamy zaatar yogurt.• Butternut Squash Tagine: A comforting, aromatic vegetarian tagine, slow-cooked with warm spices.• Filo Cheesecake Parcels: Crispy filo pastry parcels filled with velvety cream cheese, drizzled with rose syrup for a sweet finale.Why Choose Dish for Your Ramadan Gatherings?• Seamless Experience: Dish Catering takes care of all the details, allowing hosts to fully immerse themselves in the spirit of Ramadan.• Professional Service: Whether it’s an elegant sit-down dinner or a relaxed family-style feast, the team ensures a flawless execution.• Authentic & Innovative Flavors: The menu combines classic Ramadan dishes with contemporary culinary techniques.• Customizable & Inclusive: Vegetarian options and customizable menus cater to diverse preferences.With a commitment to delivering excellence, Dish Catering ensures that every Iftar celebration is a memorable one. To explore the full menu and make bookings, visit https://dish.ae/best-ramadan-iftar-experience/ . Price excludes VAT.-- ENDS --About Dish Catering & EventsEstablished in 2008 in Dubai, award-winning Dish Catering & Events is the UAE’s leading independent catering company, renowned for its innovative approach to food and event experiences. With over 16 years of expertise, Dish has become synonymous with delivering bespoke, high-quality dining and seamless event execution for both private and corporate clients.Dish Catering & Events specialises in creating tailored culinary experiences, from elegant canapés and fine dining menus to interactive live stations and gourmet BBQs. Their dedication to precision, creativity, and client-focused service has made them the number one independent catering brand by number of events, handling over 2,000 events annually. Known for catering prestigious events such as TIME100, Ed Sheeran, and F1 Luxury Yacht catering, Dish is also a preferred partner for iconic venues like Dubai Opera, Coca-Cola Arena, and the Museum of the Future. Dish’s commitment to innovation, luxury, and personalised service ensures every event leaves a lasting impression.For more information, visit https://dish.ae

