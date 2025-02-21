Dubai-based Blast Catering Introduces a Generous Ramadan Iftar Package for Corporate and Private Gatherings

Blast Catering Introduces a Generous Ramadan Iftar Package for AED60 per person

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blast Catering , the UAE’s trusted provider of corporate catering solutions, launches exclusive Ramadan Iftar packages. Featuring an online platform generating instant quotes, booking Iftar catering is a matter of a few clicks, with prices starting from just AED 60 per person (+15% service fee and 5% VAT).The all-inclusive options, tailored to meet the unique needs of businesses during the holy month, foster connection and celebration and make corporate Iftar planning seamless and memorable. Full-service buffet packages feature a delectable fusion of traditional Ramadan dishes and modern culinary delights, including a generous spread of cold and hot mezze, mains such as lamb and fish, and refreshing Arabic drinks, all included at this price.Additionally, an online exclusive offer of 15% off can be applied to this package when purchased online. This offer is complemented by an all-encompassing service experience, ensuring a truly remarkable Iftar gathering.Why Choose Blast Catering for Corporate Iftars?• Diverse Menu: A handpicked selection of classic Ramadan flavours infused with contemporary twists, crafted to cater to varied tastes.• Full-Service Buffet Experience: Each package includes professional on-site service staff, premium-quality equipment, plates, and cutlery, as well as setup and cleanup services.• Effortless Booking: Event organizers and office event liaisons can generate instant quotes and book Iftar catering with just a few clicks on a user-friendly online platform.• Trusted Excellence: Renowned for reliable service and exceptional food quality, Blast Catering is the partner of choice for leading UAE businesses.Blast Catering transforms corporate Iftar planning into an effortless and memorable experience, managing every detail from setup to cleanup with precision and care. Renowned for its exquisite fusion of traditional and contemporary Middle Eastern cuisine, the menu features standout dishes like Middle Eastern Spiced Lamb Shoulder over Oriental Rice, Chicken Mandi, and Fish Sayadieh. To complete the feast, guests can indulge in decadent Arabic sweets, including Pistachio Semolina and Baklava Cheesecake. With Blast Catering, every Iftar gathering becomes a celebration of the rich culinary heritage of Ramadan.Karim Agha, Manager Sales & Events, commented: “At Blast Catering, we understand the significance of Ramadan as a time for reflection, connection, and community. Our specially crafted Iftar packages are designed to bring people together over delicious food, while we handle every aspect of planning and execution. With just a few clicks, businesses can rely on us to deliver a flawless Iftar experience.”Explore the menu, generate an instant quote, and book with ease at: https://blastcatering.com/full-service-buffet-catering -END-About Blast CateringEstablished in 2018 as the corporate catering division of Dish Catering & Events, Blast Catering was created to meet the growing demand for high-quality, flexible catering solutions for businesses and private events across the UAE. As the region’s first fully digital catering platform, Blast Catering simplifies the ordering process, offering clients instant customisation, transparent pricing, and seamless service through its innovative online platform.Blast Catering specialises in two key services: Full-Service Buffet Catering, ideal for large-scale events with onsite staff and complete setup, and Drop-Off Catering, a convenient option for offices requiring pre-packaged, ready-to-serve meals. With a focus on culinary excellence, personalised service, and cutting-edge technology, Blast Catering empowers businesses to create memorable events with ease.

