Naruto-Themed Cherry Blossom Viewing Event begins April 5th

The event will be held at NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato, celebrating the anime park attraction's 6th anniversary

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, February 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime park "Nijigen no Mori", located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park in Japan, has announced a variety of events to commemorate the 6th anniversary of the opening of its popular attraction "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato". Parts 1 and 2 celebrate Boruto Uzumaki's March 27th birthday with special greeting events and exclusive menu items.

Part 3 has been announced to be the "Naruto-Themed Cherry Blossom Viewing Event", a limited-time event held in the warm springtime of NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato, on weekends and national holidays between April 5th (Saturday) to 30th (Wednesday). During this period, visitors can enjoy the uniquely Japanese charm of "sakura" cherry blossoms and take commemorative photos with Naruto Uzumaki, as well as participating in a rock-paper-scissors competition. Additionally, a special surprise is being planned for the cherry blossom viewing with Naruto. Fans, families, and friends can celebrate the arrival of spring with the traditional Japanese custom of "hanami" cherry blossom viewing, with a unique ninja twist at Nijigen no Mori.

■Overview: "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" 6th Anniversary Event Part 3

Event period: April 5th (Saturday) to 30th (Wednesday) (Weekends & national holidays only)

12:00 PM - Cherry blossom viewing and photography event on each day

2:00 PM - Rock-paper-scissors tournament on each day

Contents: This exclusive weekend and holiday event features cherry blossom viewing, photo sessions, and rock-paper-scissors contests with Naruto Uzumaki. Additionally, a special surprise for guests is being planned during the cherry blossom viewing. In addition to commemorative group photo opportunities with Naruto, winners of the rock-paper-scissors tournaments will receive original "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" goods.

Location: In front of "Hokage Rock" at NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato within Nijigen no Mori

Address: 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Price: Free (entrance tickets are required separately)

Admission Tickets: https://www.asoview.com/channel/tickets/duOraKkAKT/

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

Inquiries: Nijigennomori Inc., Nijigen no Mori Management Office: +81 (0)799-64-7061

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.