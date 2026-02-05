Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Release Commemoration x Nijigen no Mori Collaboration 'Escape Really from Around the World'

© ARMOR PROJECT/BIRD STUDIO/SQUARE ENIX © ARMOR PROJECT/BIRD STUDIO/SQUARE ENIX

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the popular attraction “Dragon Quest Island: Zoma and the Archipelago’s Origin,” at Hyogo Prefectural Awajishima Park Anime Theme Park Nijigen no Mori Anime Park on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, a special collaboration event commemorating the release of “Deagon Quest VII Reimagined”―“Escape Rally from Around the World”― will be held for a limited time from Saturday, February 28 to Sunday, June 21, 2026.

This event is an interactive collaboration experience in the form of a puzzle-solving stamp rally that takes place across the entire attraction area. Adventurers (participants) suddenly find themselves lost in the world of “Dragon Quest VII Reimagined.” To return to their origibal world, they must collect “Stone Table Fragments” scattered throughout the area.

Within the area, there are six stamp stations featuring panels of characters appearing in “Dragon Quest VII Reimagined.” At each station, guests can take on a three-choice quiz (quest) presented by the characters. By collecting the stamps of the Stone Tablet Fragments that they believe are the correct answers, the completed stamp sheet will eventually reveal a specific “shape.” That shape is―Awaji Island.

Once you have collected all of the correct Stone Table Fragment stamps, visit the fortune-teller in town. As proof of quest completion, you will receive a limited-edition original sticker. This special event offers a unique opportunity to experience in the real world the “Stone Tablet collecting” adventure that symbolizes “Dragon Quest VII Reimagined.” We invite you to enjoy this one-of-a-kind experience available only here.

■ Overview of Collaboration Event “Escape from Around the World of the Stone Tablets”

Title: “Dragon Quest VII Reimagined” Release Commemorative Collaboration Event “Escape Rally from Around the World of the Stone Tablets”

Event period: Saturday, February 28 to Sunday, June 21, 2026

Participation fee: Free

Note: A separate ticket is required for admission to the attraction. Children 11 years old and under (elementary school age and younger) must be accompanied by at least one adult. Ticket prices vary depending on the period.

Details: This interactive rally event invites guests to explore the attraction area and take on quests (three-choice quizzes) at six stamp stations featuring character panels from “Dragon Quest VII Reimagined.” Adventures who collect all of the correct Stone Tablet Fragment stamps will receive a limited-edition original sticker.

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/dragonquestisland/

■ Overview of “Dragon Quest Island: Zoma and the Archipelago’s Origin”

“Dragon Quest Island: Zoma and the Archipelago’s Origin” is a field RPG attraction that brings the world of “Dragon Quest” to life through a fusion of real-world environments and digital technology. Participants follow an original storyline, become the protagonists of the tale themselves, and experience the world of “Dragon Quest” through their own adventure.

To commemorate the release of the HD-2D version of “Dragon Quest III: And Thus into Legend,” the attraction “Dragon Quest Island: Zoma and the Archipelago’s Origin,” which gained popularity when it first opened in 2021, was revived starting Saturday, October 5, 2024. Centered on the world of the Roto series, “Dragon Quest Island” now offers even more powerful subquests, original merchandise, and original food items. Set off on a new adventure at “Dragon Quest Island”!

(https://nijigennomori.com/dragonquestisland/)

