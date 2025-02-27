Earthbar Expands Partnership in Bringing Holistic Nutrition Offerings to East Coast with Luxury Lifestyle Leader Equinox

Earthbar delivers what your body needs, when your body needs it. Earthbar brings 50 years of superfood nutrition expertise to New York City Equinox fitness clubs.

Premium Superfood Smoothies Coming to 32 New York City Locations by Spring 2025

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earthbar, preeminent holistic wellness retailer, and Equinox, the authority in high performance luxury living, today announce an expanded partnership to bring premium nutrition to New York City. Building on 15 years of success with Equinox in California and over 50 years serving California communities at their cafe locations, Earthbar will now provide their function-forward menu to Equinox members throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn for years to come.

“Our partnership with Equinox has been instrumental in driving Earthbar’s growth and advancing our ultimate intention to help people unlock their full potential,” said Bob Lustig, Executive Chairman of Earthbar.

The category leaders initiated a partnership in 2009 by bringing Earthbar offerings to Equinox clubs across California. Over the last 15 years, Earthbar has scaled to over 30 Equinox locations and standalone cafe locations to become the leading destination for high quality, nutrient-dense smoothies and wellness offerings for high achievers across Southern California and the Bay Area.

“We are excited to build on the success of our longstanding partnership with Earthbar, expanding their presence from our West Coast Clubs to NYC,” says Gian Pozzolini, Executive Vice President of Operations at Equinox. “Together, we will continue to fuel members’ performance by providing luxury lifestyle experiences to our community.”

With the addition of 32 new locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn, Earthbar joins Equinox’s ever-growing lineup of luxury amenities and experiences in the New York City market, providing a wide range of functional meals, drinks and snacks that are delicious, convenient, and easy to enjoy on-the-go.

“As a proud New Yorker, I know this city thrives on excellence and thrives on speed,” said Earthbar CEO Clay Sanger. “That’s why we’re thrilled to introduce Earthbar to a place that truly understands the art of living well – and living fast. Our incredible team of master mood shifters is already making waves with our first stores, and with new locations popping up every week, there’s never been a better moment to experience the magic of Earthbar. The excitement is just getting started!”

A continued partnership is intuitive for both brands who prioritize delivering the highest tier wellness experience to their customers. “We’ve built the Earthbar brand to highlight the health obsessed high achievers who make our community so special,” said John Laun, Earthbar’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Wellness is the pursuit of improvement and growth, and we’re up for the challenge of standing out in a city we’ve long had on our vision board for future expansion.”

Best known for its superfood smoothies and grab-and-go items, Earthbar has served millions since 1971, delivering targeted, functional benefits and great taste to their consumers. With its entry into the New York City market, Earthbar will offer a full-spectrum health experience to local Equinox members:

Superfood smoothies such as Flax Master™, Berry Blaze and Blueberry Bliss that don’t just taste great, but also provide peak nutrition for peak performance.

Protein-packed fitness favorites such as The Workout Smoothie™, Power Shred™ and Muscle Up, in addition to its newest innovation, Fit Frappe, which combines coffee and protein for long-lasting energy in original, mocha and matcha flavors.

State-of-the-art add-ons and superfood boosts for customizing smoothies and bowls for additional functional benefits.

Functional Coffees and Alchemy Lattes to promote brain function, focus, support immunity, and more.

And grab & go retail favorites ranging from protein-packed meals and snacks to healthy energy drinks, cold-pressed organic juices and shots, and more .

For more information and a full list of clubs with Earthbar, visit earthbar.com. For press inquiries, reach out to press@earthbar.com.

About Earthbar:

Since 1971, Earthbar has been a wellness destination, known for nourishing the most health-obsessed high achievers, helping them unlock their full potential through expertly crafted nutrition. From superfood smoothies and protein coffees to functional snacks and on-the-go favorites, Earthbar provides a full spectrum health experience, delivering what your body needs, when your body needs it. We proudly serve communities throughout Southern California, the California Bay Area, and now Manhattan and Brooklyn in our superfood cafes and nationwide partnership with Equinox fitness clubs. Learn more at earthbar.com.

About Equinox:

Founded in 1991, Equinox was built on the notion that fitness can empower a life well-lived and foster a strong community of high-performance individuals. More than 30 years later, Equinox continues to lead and disrupt the category it defined, operating over 100 full-service fitness clubs globally across major US cities including New York, LA, Miami, and San Francisco as well as London, Toronto, and Vancouver. Each club features a bespoke design in an unparalleled luxury environment. The company offers a holistic approach to fitness, inclusive of Equinox signature group fitness classes, personal coaching, Pilates, spa services, apparel, and food & beverage. For more information, visit www.equinox.com.

