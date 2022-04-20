Earthbar Celebrates Earth Day 2022 with Partners One Tree Planted, Madhappy

Earthbar is teaming up with One Tree Planted to help you make an impact this Earth Day The Madhappy Smoothie Be more than well.

Cutting-edge wellness platform unites like-minded audiences for a healthier planet

We're thrilled about the direction of the Earthbar brand - a destination for those interested in exploring the latest health innovations, and a community for those looking to lead healthier lives.” — Bob Lustig - Executive Chairman, Earthbar

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earthbar, a leader in the wellness space for over 50 years, announced today a series of new initiatives and partnerships that will help people plant trees, give back, and feel great this Earth Day. With a long-standing mission to help you be more than well, Earthbar has long been the go-to spot for handcrafted superfood smoothies, delicious healthy meals and snacks, and a highly curated selection of innovative supplements. Core to Earthbar’s mission has always been a desire to give back to our planet, and that mission takes another step forward this year at earthbar.com and in Earthbar locations across California.

“Walk into any of our stores throughout this great state and you’ll see people from our community who want the best for their health, as well as the best for our environment,” said Clay Sanger, Earthbar’s CEO. Taking good care of our planet is vital to achieving our goals for generations to come, and we’re thrilled to give our Guests a way to make an impact this year.”

In partnership with One Tree Planted, Earthbar will be planting a tree for every Guest who purchase a smoothie or places any order of at least $15 between April 15 and May 1, 2022. From the best-selling Flaxmaster to the post-workout favorite Muscle Up, there’s something for everybody looking for a healthy dose of superfood nutrition any time of day.

One Tree Planted is a 501 charity with a mission to help global reforestation efforts, in areas like Northern California which were devastated by the 2021 Dixie Fire, the largest single wildfire in the state’s history. Earthbar’s donations raised during this Earth Day 2022 initiative will go to help teams in this area, something that hit close to many of the company’s Guests and team members.

Asked about the partnership, One Tree Planted’s Forest Campaign Manager, Ashley Lamontagne said, “we're grateful for the support of businesses like Earthbar who are passionate about making a positive impact for the environment. The trees we'll plant will create lasting benefits for people, nature, and biodiversity."

To amplify this impact online, Earthbar has also launched a 20% Off sitewide sale at earthbar.com, where many of the company’s leading nutritional supplements, organic pressed juices, and more can be shipped right to your door across the U.S. Every online order also plants a tree, and all donors will receive a certificate of appreciation for impact.

The third piece of this exciting Earth Day activation is the partnership of Madhappy, a leading lifestyle and apparel brand launched in 2017 on a mission to make the world a more optimistic place. Earthbar is proud to celebrate their partnership with the launch of a limited-edition Madhappy Smoothie, featuring a unique blend of ingredients like coconut, almond butter, cashews, and vanilla, plus maca and reishi to help improve energy levels and enhance mood. Celebrating Madhappy’s Earth Day capsule collection, the Madhappy Smoothie will be available April 22nd through May 1st.

"Our team at Madhappy is thrilled to partner with Earthbar in honor of Earth Day this year to introduce The Madhappy Smoothie,” said Peiman Raf, Madhappy Co-Founder & CEO. “As a brand focused on mental health, we see great synergy with a brand like Earthbar that focuses on a holistic approach to moving minds & bodies forward. We're happy to be part of Earthbar's initiative with One Tree Planted as a small way we can give back to the planet and look forward to more opportunities for collaboration in the future."

“We’re thrilled about the direction we are taking this brand, and the quality of companies and partners we have been able to attract,” said Earthbar Executive Chairman Bob Lustig. “Earthbar has become the destination for those interested in exploring the latest health innovations, and a community for those looking to lead healthier lives.”

To make a difference this Earth Day, visit any Earth Bar location or check out earthbar.com for more. Follow online at @earthbar for more.

About Earthbar: Founded in 1971, Earthbar is a leading wellness platform on a mission to help you be more than well. Visit one of our many stores across California and you’ll find delicious made-to-order smoothies, superfood bowls, toasts, waffles, and more for any time of day. If you’re in a hurry, you’ll find delicious and nutritious grab-and-go meals, drinks, and snacks, plus a range of curated cutting-edge supplements that provide targeted nutritional support.

