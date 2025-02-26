Basic Education on McDonald’s South Africa donations

McDonald’s South Africa has donated Mi Desks to two primary schools in Cape Town to improve learning conditions for young students. This donation addresses the lack of proper school furniture, with Grade 1 learners currently writing on the floor.

The Mi Desk, an innovative and mobile learning solution, has been endorsed by the Department of Science and Innovation and UNESCO as a practical tool to enhance classroom experiences in underprivileged communities.

At the donation handover, Daniel Padiachy, Chief Marketing Officer at McDonald’s South Africa, emphasised the company’s commitment to education and community support:

“Today’s initiative is not just about desks, it is about hope. It is about sending a clear message to these young minds that they are valued, that their education matters, and that we believe in their potential to shape the future of our nation.

The desks we provide today will shape the leaders of tomorrow. And by investing in our children’s education, we are investing in the future of South Africa.”

Education is key to the country’s future, and every child deserves a proper learning environment. The Mi Desk is a practical solution to help bridge the gap for pupils who lack basic resources, enabling them to succeed in their studies.”

This donation marks the beginning of a broader commitment by McDonald’s South Africa to identify and support schools across the country that are in dire need of this basic infrastructure.

“The support of private sector partners, such as McDonalds, to the education system is crucial, government efforts alone are not enough to meet the educational needs of our growing population” said Minister Gwarube

This initiative aligns with McDonald’s South Africa’s broader “Together Mzansi” philosophy, emphasising the brand’s commitment to giving back to the communities that have supported it over the years.

Daniel Padiachy also reflected on the company’s 30-year legacy in South Africa, reinforcing McDonald’s long-standing commitment to making a difference.

“For 30 years, McDonald’s South Africa has been more than just a restaurant—we’ve been part of the community. Our journey has always been about more than serving great food; it’s about uplifting and supporting the people who have welcomed us into their neighbourhoods’. This donation is a testament to our ongoing commitment to education and the belief that every child deserves the tools to build a brighter future.”

“As we celebrate this achievement, let us also recognize that the work is far from over. Thousands of children across our country still lack the basic infrastructure needed to support their education. He called upon all stakeholders—government, private sector, civil society, and individuals—to continue working together to bridge this gap.”

McDonald’s South Africa will continue to work closely with government stakeholders, schools, and educational organisations to identify more institutions in need and play a role in ensuring that more young learners have access to the resources they need to thrive.

"We firmly believe that every child deserves access to quality education and a nurturing learning environment," stated Dr. Farana Boodhram of Midesk Global. "Our collaboration with McDonald's goes beyond providing furniture to children in need; it represents our shared commitment to fostering hope, creativity, and a passion for learning among students. These mobile desks will empower them to learn without limits."

The Midesk is an innovative wheeled school bag that transforms into a fully functional desk and chair, complete with a solar-powered light and a USB charging portal. This initiative aligns with six of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) under the 2030 Agenda.

For enquiries:

Elijah Mhlanga

Head of Communication

Cell: 083 580 8275

Lukhanyo Vangqa

Media Liaison Officer

Cell: 066 302 1533

Terence Khala

Media Relations Officer

Cell: 081 758 1546

#GovZAupdates