Premier Phophi Ramathuba: Handover of two newly built primary schools in Sekhukhune District

Speech by Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba during the handover of two newly built primary schools in Sekhukhune District

Programme Director, Mr. T.G. Nkadimeng;

Limpopo Education MEC, Hon. Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya;

The Executive Mayor of Sekhukhune District, Cllr Minah Bahula;

Mayor Elias Motsoaledi of Local Municipality, Cllr David Tladi;

Kgoshi Boleu Rammupudu and the Royal Council;

Religious Leaders;

Representatives of SGB Associations;

Our Sector Unions;

The National Education Collaborative Trust;

The South African Council for Educators;

Chairperson of the School Governing Body;

Our learners;

Distinguished guests;

Thobela, Avuxeni, Ndi matsheloni, Good morning, Goie more.

Today, as dawn paints the sky with the hues of hope and promise, we gather beneath a new chapter in our journey, one where these very walls echo the dreams of every young mind.

In the gentle murmur of the morning breeze, the promise of a brighter future whispers to us: that in every brick and every beam lies the spirit of transformation and the hope of tomorrow.

Programme Director, I stand before you today not only with a heart full of humility but also with an overwhelming sense of hope and transformation as we mark this momentous occasion—the official handover of Dikgalaopeng Primary School and Mpelegeng Primary School to our community.

Today, as we gather here, we embrace a future ripe with opportunity, built upon the foundation of vision, commitment, and unity.

Inspired by the echoes of the 1955 Freedom Charter, we reaffirm that "the doors of learning and culture shall be opened." These words are more than just ink on paper; they promise a brighter tomorrow for every child, every family, and every community.

The struggle for equality and access to education has shaped our narrative—the strivings starved, hopes brightened, aspirations ignited. It's a narrative we celebrate and uphold today like never before in the heart of Dikgalaopeng Primary School and Mpelegeng Primary School.

Elementary education is the cornerstone of our nation’s future. A nation that does not invest in its youth, in the very essence of its future, forfeits its promise of progress.

With these newly built schools, we are not merely constructing buildings; we are laying the groundwork for tomorrow’s leaders, innovators, and changemakers.

In these safe havens, our children will find more than shelter from the storms and the chill of winter—they will discover a nurturing environment where dreams can take flight.

Programme Director, a secure and conducive learning environment is paramount. When the rains pour and the winter winds blow, these schools will offer a warm embrace, a roof of safety, and a sanctuary of knowledge.

It is our collective responsibility to ensure that these infrastructures remain inviolate.

Today, as we celebrate this auspicious occasion and light the torch of education for your noble pursuits, let us also honour the solidarity that brings us together.

It is:

The traditional wisdom of our leaders.

The innovation spearheaded by our educational authorities.

The community support that nourishes this school.

The heartfelt commitment from all present that spells success.

In that spirit, let us unite our strengths; let us be guardians of our learners’ education and the integrity of this vision for years to come. May this school inspire a synergy among parents, teachers, and communities, where every success story penned adds another brushstroke to the vibrant canvas of our history.

I call upon every community member and resident to vigilantly look after these assets and to report any act of vandalism. Together, let us forge a Limpopo that is resilient and safe from criminal activities.

As your government, we remain steadfast in our commitment to support our communities. Today, we celebrate not only the completion of two vital educational institutions but also our promise to build more schools, ensuring that every child has access to quality education.

Let these schools be a beacon of hope, a symbol that when we invest in education, we invest in the future of our nation.

Let these institutions serve as a luminous guide, inspiring generations to come.

I leave you with the words of Nelson Mandela, who once said,

"Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world."

May this truth continue to guide our actions and our policies.

As I conclude, I urge each and every one of you to take the education of our children seriously.

Thank you, and may today mark the dawn of endless possibilities for our children and our great Limpopo.

