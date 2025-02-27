Myopia Treatment Market Report 2025: Size, Trends, And Growth Insights For Global Expansion

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Current and future market insights suggest that the myopia treatment market size continues to demonstrate strong growth. From $17.82 billion in 2024, it is projected to reach $19.58 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.9%. This growth during the historic period is primarily driven by an increase in the geriatric population, rising government awareness programs, growing awareness of myopia treatment, enhanced investment in research and development, and a climbing frequency of distance vision impairment.

What's The Future Scope Of The Myopia Treatment Market?

Looking ahead, the myopia treatment market is poised for robust growth in the coming years. Projections indicate a leap to $28.16 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.5%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include the escalating frequency of distance vision impairment, greater utilization of digital channels, burgeoning healthcare infrastructure, and climbing cases of vision loss and myopia.

What Are The Major Growth Drivers Of The Myopia Treatment Market?

One of the principal propellers of strong market growth in the years ahead will be the increase in screen time. Screen time refers to the time spent using devices with screens, such as smartphones, tablets, computers, or televisions. This increase is largely due to the explosion in streaming services, the proliferation of social media usage, the shift towards remote work, and the prevalence of virtual meetings. Myopia treatment helps mitigate eye strain and discomfort from prolonged screen time, thus enhancing focus, comfort, and visual clarity.

Who Are The Key Players In The Myopia Market?

Shaping the landscape of the myopia treatment market are major players like Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Hoya Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc., CooperVision Inc., Menicon Co. Ltd., Topcon Healthcare Inc., Essilor Ltd., NIDEK CO. LTD., SightGlass Vision Inc., SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH, Visioneering Technologies Inc., MEDMONT INTERNATIONAL PTY LTD., Vyluma Inc., Haag-Streit Holding AG, NovaSight Ltd., Euclid Vision Corporation, Treehouse Eyes LLC, Sydnexis Inc., Neurobit Technologies Co. Ltd., and Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. Ltd.

What's Trending In The Myopia Treatment Market?

Major companies in the myopia treatment market are honing in on the development of advanced products like optical biometers to improve diagnostic precision and offer customized, effective treatments. These tools use light to assess eye parameters such as axial length and corneal curvature in order to diagnose and monitor eye conditions.

How Is The Myopia Treatment Market Segmented?

1 By Type: Simple Myopia, High Myopia, Pathological Myopia

2 By Treatment: Eyeglasses, Contact Lenses, Refractive Surgery, Laser-Assisted In Situ Keratomileusis LASIK, Photorefractive Keratectomy PRK, Orthokeratology Ortho-K

3 By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other Routes Of Administration

4 By Distribution Channel: Direct Tender, Retail Sales, Other Distribution Channels

5 By End-User: Hospital Or Clinical Laboratories, Physician Offices, Reference Laboratories, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1 By Simple Myopia: Mild Myopia, Moderate Myopia

2 By High Myopia: Severe Myopia, Very Severe Myopia

3 By Pathological Myopia: Degenerative Myopia, Malignant Myopia

Which Regions Are Leading In The Myopia Treatment Market?

In the regional landscape, Asia Pacific emerged as the largest region in the myopia treatment market in 2024. Anticipations suggest that Asia-Pacific will also be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

