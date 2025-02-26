AHA Washington Update

AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack joined AHA’s Chad Golder, senior vice president and general counsel, Travis Robey, vice president of political affairs, and Shannon Wu, director of payment policy, for a discussion on the ever-shifting landscape of health care affairs on Capitol Hill. The panel discussed the AHA’s Rural Advocacy Agenda, particularly the future of Medicaid, effects of Medicare Advantage on rural communities, holding commercial health plans accountable and protecting the 340B Drug Pricing Program.

Pollack explained the importance of educating legislators about what policies and programs really mean to hospitals, health systems and providers and urged attendees to engage with their lawmakers on issues that impact their communities.