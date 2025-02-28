Emergency Medicine Expert Witness Dr. Edward M. Gosselin of EMG Consulting Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

BRIDGEWATER, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Edward M. Gosselin, MD FACEP is an American born and American residency trained Emergency Medicine physician. He is a Graduate of Pepperdine University (B.S. Malibu, CA) as well as Boston University School of Medicine (MD Boston, MA 1990) who completed his Emergency Medicine Residency at Morristown Memorial Hospital, NJ (1993): which is affiliated with Columbia University School of Medicine NY,NY. He is both a diplomat of The American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM Board Certified) as well as being a Fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians (FACEP). He has 35 years of Emergency Medicine practice working in Large National, Regional, as well as smaller Private and Locum groups. In addition, he has experience as an Emergency Medicine Residency Instructor teaching 33 Emergency Medical residents at Newark Beth Israel, located in Newark, NJ. Dr Gosselin is licensed in 4 states, NJ, NY, PA, SC. For half of his career, Dr Gosselin has worked in multiple hospitals and medical environments as a locums tenens provider which brings him to different medical environments from rural, suburban, big city, single and multi-system hospitals and groups and gives him a breadth and depth of experience in all urgent and emergent care environments.

Dr Gosselin has achieved multiple awards including AAFP teaching awards, Kayenta Service Unit Certificate of Appreciation during COVID 19 response, ACEP certificate of recognition, SMC excellence in practice in 1998 and 2001 as well as being a Pinnacle Professional Member.

Administratively, he has experience at several Emergency Department Medical Directorships and was hired consecutively to manage 3 separate facilities as varied as a rural facility in upstate NY, a Suburban facility in downstate NY and an inner city Emergency Department directorship at the Montefiore WS Emergency Department, a member of one of the largest Urban Hospital Systems on the East Coast located in Bronx NY. As an expert witness, he has provided testimony and depositions in Medical cases. He provides Litigation Support Services, well researched and defensible opinions with timelines, case summaries, causation, Standard of Care, initial case strength evaluation, additional expert guidance as needed. Dr Gosselin also provides Witness support services (as needed): including witness assistance (appearance, testimony coherency, case reviews, deposition and testimony process review for inexperienced witnesses including demeanor, pitfalls etc.) Dr Gosselin is BLS/ACLS/ATLS/PALS certified also.

Edward M. Gosselin, MD FACEP, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as an Exceptional Healthcare Professional in the Medical field, acknowledging his work as a Board Certified Emergency Medicine Specialist as well as a Medical/ Legal Expert Witness Consultant at EMG Consulting and Contracting LLC and a member of the Seak Experts Expert Witness Registry. He has experience in evaluating medical malpractice cases for both plaintiff and defendants with regard to formulating AOM (affidavit of Merits), Expert Witness testimonies both written and orally in depositions and during trial testimonies and has been successful in achieving high monetary verdicts often in the 7 figures for clients. As both a physician as well as a patient (at times), he is acutely aware of the hospital and Emergency Department experience from both the bedside as well as the bed itself.

As an emergency medicine specialist, the doctor is affiliated with multiple hospitals in the NY, NJ, PA areas as well as currently with the Indian Health Service.

Dr. Gosselin's uncle was a physician and chief of ENT at the hospital in the town in central NJ in which he was raised, and he was a mentor to him while growing up. His years of knowledge and experience in the medical field have helped him become extremely skilled as both a physician and an expert consultant for legal matters. Dr. Gosselin has not had a disappointed client because he can explain the medical information in terms that non-medical professionals can fully understand. His family's motto is "Do the Work," an attitude he states has contributed to his success.

Outside of work, Dr. Gosselin enjoys anything with speed, snowmobiling, boating, skiing, and riding his motorcycle. Currently, he is a student pilot. He also enjoys sports, spending time with his family, and traveling.

Dr Gosselin has been involved with the media and can be heard on Close Up Radio Interviews in 2022.

The hosts are most excited about his return this February,

Close Up Radio recently featured Dr. Edward M. Gosselin of EMG Consulting & Contracting in an interview with Jim Masters, on Monday February 24th at 2:00pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

﻿https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-dr-edward-gosselin-md/id1785721253?i=1000695885241

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-dr-268949760/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/4dokII13mG1Tf98jk4NpSK

For more information about the doctor and his work visit www.edwardmgosselin.com or you can reach him through the Seak Registry www.seakexperts.com

