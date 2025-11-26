Talent Management Consultant Angela O’Dorisio of O’Dorisio Consulting Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

ARVADA, CO, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angela O’Dorisio is setting a new standard in people development and leadership for organizations navigating the complex landscape of technology, human capital, and AI integration. With over 12 years of experience in the software and high-tech sectors, as well as a robust background in HR across diverse company sizes, O’Dorisio is leveraging her expertise to help organizations and individuals adapt, thrive, and retain their uniquely human skills in an era of rapid change.

O’Dorisio’s professional journey is rooted in a passion for working with people. Originally on a pre-med track in college, she shifted her focus after realizing her strengths and interests lay in human connection and development rather than medicine. Her early career in higher education afforded her valuable experience in student affairs, but as the sector became increasingly commercialized, she transitioned into the business world. O’Dorisio’s initial roles in training and sales management at a travel company laid the groundwork for her business acumen, particularly in understanding organizational revenue generation and customer relationships.

Her career advanced at major consumer companies such as Staples and Bose, where she continued to bridge leadership and people development with her hands-on sales expertise. A move to PTC, a manufacturing software company, introduced her to the high-tech industry, where she found an unrivaled environment of innovation, collaboration, and forward-thinking talent.

“The pace and intelligence in the tech sector is astonishing. It’s the intersection where technology meets humanity—and it’s more critical than ever that we preserve and grow what makes us uniquely human,” explains O’Dorisio. “Especially now, as AI becomes an integral part of the workplace, the need for skills like emotional intelligence, critical thinking, and collaboration has never been clearer.”

In her current endeavor, O’Dorisio is leading AI initiatives for a European-based tech organization on a three-year journey. Her focus extends beyond technical training to include strategic up skilling across all levels of the business. This means helping teams understand the limitations and capabilities of AI, encouraging cross-functional collaboration, and supporting employees through the evolving landscape of change management.

“We’re working hard to equip people with the literacy and confidence to use AI as a partner in the workplace—not just as another tool,” says O’Dorisio. “There are legitimate concerns about job displacement and the ethical use of AI, but with thoughtful planning and investment in our talent, we are helping team members build new skills and carve out what is distinctly human in their roles.”

O’Dorisio’s commitment to holistic development is evident in O’Dorisio Consulting, which she has nurtured through referrals for the past seven years. Her ideal clients range from small and medium-sized businesses seeking strategic HR guidance to individuals at career crossroads in need of clarity and direction. Her approach is grounded in possibility and outcomes, inviting clients to envision positive futures and navigate challenges with resilience, rather than focusing solely on problems.

“I always start by asking clients what is possible,” she shares. “When people can imagine a positive outcome, they’re naturally more creative and solution-oriented. It’s about providing clarity in uncertain times—helping people retain autonomy and purpose, even amidst volatility.”

A notable project in her consulting portfolio involved working with a 120-person consultancy looking to align its leadership and retain top talent. O’Dorisio facilitated foundational changes in competency modeling and career paths, ensuring that all team members could envision a future with the organization—regardless of its growth trajectory.

Angela O’Dorisio is a strong advocate for the resurgence of liberal arts and critical thinking in technical fields, inspired by recent transformations in leading computer science programs. She believes that as AI evolves, the demand for human-centric skills will only increase, and she encourages organizations to invest in up skilling that goes beyond technical abilities.

Looking ahead, O’Dorisio plans to expand O’Dorisio Consulting full-time, with aspirations of international living and reconnecting with her Italian heritage. Learning and studying multiple languages and deeply committed to cross-cultural understanding, she brings a global perspective to her work with organizations and individuals.

“Technology will keep advancing, but it won’t replace our capacity for empathy, judgment, and innovation,” she explains. “My goal is to help organizations and people build those strengths for the future—whatever it brings.”

O’Dorisio Consulting provides tailored leadership development, strategic HR solutions, and coaching services for organizations and individuals preparing for the future of work. With a people-first philosophy and expertise in technology integration, O’Dorisio Consulting supports clients in building skills, clarity, and confidence in a rapidly evolving business landscape.

