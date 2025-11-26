Noted Author, Investigative Reporter, and Lawyer Charlotte Dennett Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charlotte Dennett is a woman who has led more than one career, but there is an underlaying thread to all of them: justice for the victimized. She has been both celebrated and censored as an investigative journalist and author and has seen medical malpractice cases through to handsome compensation as an attorney. Her passion for justice was recognized in her early 20s when she began to question what happened to her father back in Beirut, where she was born, when he was stationed there as an intelligence officer and died in a mysterious plane crash following a top secret mission to Saudi Arabia. She was just 6 weeks old when he died.

When the civil war broke out in Lebanon in 1975, it brought things to light that made young Charlotte, then a journalist, to return to safety to the United States. It also triggered her inquisitive mind to learn more about the CIA, unjust actions by moneyed public figures, and what she calls genocide over oil. These topics have stayed with her lifelong, and also engendered many of her published works, as well as the desire to become an attorney and help even the score.

“I chose law because of experiences in my work as a journalist that made me conscious of inequalities in the world and how law can address them. My accomplishments are all overlapping concerns related to injustice.”

Charlotte has focused more than 50 years on her diverse career paths as an attorney, author and investigative journalist. Her discoveries have been published in books, e-books, online magazines and other writing forums. You can find links to many of them on her two websites: https://charlottedennett.com/ and https://followthepipelines.com/. One that she will talk about in her Close Up Radio interview is the book she wrote about The Crash of Flight 3804, which dealt with her inquiry into her father’s death when he was just 37.

Charlotte has led a circuitous life both professionally and personally. She was born in Beirut Lebanon, returned to an ancestral home in the US in Massachusetts after her father’s death, then returned to Lebanon again in 1972 following her mothers’ death It was there she began her journalism career and a chain of events led to a return to America, where she lived in several East Coast states.

Shortly after Charlotte came back to the States she met (in 1976) and married (in 1979) another investigative journalist, Gerard Colby. He had written a book about the DuPont Company and family. In 1976 they teamed up to investigate the genocide of Amazonia Indians. On the surface it was about bible toting evangelical missionaries trying to get to the Indigenous people in Spanish-speaking countries to embrace Christianity. But probing deeper revealed actions by magnates like the Rockefellers to conquer their lands. The couple’s progressive theories met with a lot of adversity. Their Harper Collins book, Thy Will be Done. The Conquest of the Amazon was “privished” or suppressed, and this taught her another lesson about contract law and justice.

“I have learned that when you write truth to power, you risk being suppressed. And may suffer financially as well.”

Lack of money is another reason she turned to a law clerkship, as a means to support her and her husband, and a path to becoming eligible to sit for the Bar (although she already had a master’s degree in art history.) Spending so much of her life investigating, researching and examining records made this a natural segway from her roving correspondent positions. She pursued cases at other law firms and then as a solo practitioner in matters of consumer fraud, family law, and medical malpractice, going, as they say, to the ends of the earth for her clients. She also ran for Vermont Attorney General while living there and networked with then-Mayor of Burlington, now Senator Bernie Sanders, who was not so well known back then.

In her podcast she will tell Jim Masters some highlights of her long and distinguished life, her personal views on what she calls the great game for oil, and all about her articles and books, including the most recent Follow the Pipelines: Uncovering the Mystery of a Lost Spy and the Deadly Politics of the Great Game for Oil, which is the updated paperback edition of the Crash of Flight 3804. She may also cite her article Trump’s Tulsa Travesty: The Missing Connection.

Charlotte says she will never stop investigating injustice when she finds it, and she is driven to learn and advocate for truth and accountability. She recently was honored by Who’s Who in America for her many noteworthy efforts and renaissance woman mindset. Time Magazine refers to her as an expert in resource-based politics.

Learn more about this passionate woman and gifted reporter, as well as her life quest for justice, in the November podcast.

Close Up Radio recently featured author, lawyer and reporter Charlotte Dennett in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Wednesday November 19th at 3:00pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-noted-author-investigative/id1785721253?i=1000737763086

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-noted-author-308418606/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/4IbK8EmLLXONXyabdm5QHx

For more information about Charlotte Dennett, please visit https://charlottedennett.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.