Tyler Rifley’s ‘Breathe’ Continues to Resonate, Gaining Momentum with Listeners
The independent country artist’s heartfelt single continues to gain traction, resonating with listeners worldwide.
Since its release, “Breathe” has been gaining traction on YouTube and streaming platforms, with organic listener engagement steadily increasing. The song has particularly resonated with parents and country music fans who appreciate honest, heartfelt songwriting.
The track’s growing popularity has fueled further interest in Rifley’s music, as his studio craftsmanship and self-produced artistry continue to attract attention. As an independent artist, he remains hands-on with every aspect of his career, from writing and producing to engineering his own recordings at Midnight Sound Studio, the studio he co-owns in Anchorage.
“Breathe” is available now on all major streaming platforms.
For more information on Tyler Rifley, upcoming releases, or to hear “Breathe,” visit:
YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/tvVJQw2eMUg?si=LfY_hPOrIAl9tEu8
Spotify Link: https://open.spotify.com/track/6wDV8Qk0L25s28b7PSoDiU?si=14a551c9b52d4eac
Tyler Rifley - Breathe (Official Audio)
