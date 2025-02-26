Tyler Rifley’s ‘Breathe’ Continues to Resonate, Gaining Momentum with Listeners

Tyler Rifley Tyler Rifley

The independent country artist’s heartfelt single continues to gain traction, resonating with listeners worldwide.

This song means everything to me. It’s about life’s most important moments, the ones that make you stop and truly appreciate everything around you.” — Tyler Rifley

ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent country artist Tyler Rifley is seeing continued momentum with his latest single, “ Breathe ,” a deeply personal song inspired by the birth of his son. The track, which blends heartfelt storytelling with modern country production, has been steadily growing across platforms as more listeners connect with its raw emotion and authenticity.Since its release, “Breathe” has been gaining traction on YouTube and streaming platforms, with organic listener engagement steadily increasing. The song has particularly resonated with parents and country music fans who appreciate honest, heartfelt songwriting.The track’s growing popularity has fueled further interest in Rifley’s music, as his studio craftsmanship and self-produced artistry continue to attract attention. As an independent artist, he remains hands-on with every aspect of his career, from writing and producing to engineering his own recordings at Midnight Sound Studio, the studio he co-owns in Anchorage.“Breathe” is available now on all major streaming platforms.For more information on Tyler Rifley, upcoming releases, or to hear “Breathe,” visit:YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/tvVJQw2eMUg?si=LfY_hPOrIAl9tEu8 Spotify Link: https://open.spotify.com/track/6wDV8Qk0L25s28b7PSoDiU?si=14a551c9b52d4eac

Tyler Rifley - Breathe (Official Audio)

