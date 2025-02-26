Synergy Group and 6clicks partner to transform risk and compliance for Australian public sector

6clicks: AI-powered cyber risk & compliance with pioneering Hub & Spoke architecture for businesses, advisors & MSPs. Synergy Group is the leading Australian-owned professional services firm servicing government.

Government agencies gain access to AI-driven, cost-effective GRC solutions as 6clicks & Synergy Group announce a strategic partnership.

This partnership is essential to address challenges that government departments and agencies face in managing cybersecurity, risk, and compliance.” — Robert Kennedy, National CEO at Synergy Group

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 6clicks, a leader in AI-powered governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) software, is excited to announce its partnership with Synergy Group. This collaboration provides a great opportunity to combine Synergy Group’s world-class advisory and managed services expertise with 6clicks, to provide a turnkey and secure GRC solution for government departments and agencies.

With its partnership with 6clicks, Synergy Group will integrate its advisory services including risk and assurance, change management, project management, business analysis, and systems integration expertise to improve security, compliance, and risk management across the public sector.

Anthony Stevens, CEO and co-founder of 6clicks, commented, "As an Australian-owned company, we're proud to partner with Synergy Group in providing a unique set of offerings designed to support the government and public sector tackle the challenges of security compliance and risk management. This marks the beginning of a strong partnership that will significantly support departments and agencies across Australia to make major advancements in their risk and compliance programs."

Robert Kennedy, National CEO at Synergy Group said, "This partnership is essential to address challenges that government departments and agencies face in managing cybersecurity, risk, and compliance. 6clicks is a comprehensive platform with an IRAP-assessed instance and unique Hub & Spoke architecture that is perfectly suited for our government clients."

Key benefits of the 6clicks and Synergy Group alliance include:

1) Access to industry-leading Australian public sector expertise: Customers benefit from direct collaboration with Synergy Group’s top experts, who provide tailored services for key process implementation, change management initiatives, platform configuration, and ongoing support. This partnership ensures swift and effective adaptation to evolving compliance requirements, frameworks, and risk management demands.

2) Cost-effective and robust GRC platform: The 6clicks platform leverages advanced automation and artificial intelligence to simplify security compliance, audit readiness, control testing, and risk management. This enables organizations to build resilient GRC programs, streamline audit processes, and optimize time and resources.

3) Flexible hosting and deployment options: In collaboration with Synergy Group, Australian government customers have the flexibility to deploy 6clicks’ IRAP-assessed instance located in Canberra or a private hosting environment on Microsoft Azure. Additionally, the platform allows for extensive customization and templating of content and configurations to suit specific organizational and regional requirements.

Synergy Group’s decision to partner with 6clicks underscores the platform's ability to provide a turnkey solution for government departments and agencies while also supporting the scale and growth of Synergy Group’s national advisory and managed services business.



About Synergy Group

Synergy Group is the leading Australian-owned professional services firm servicing government. The firm specialises in helping organisations navigate complex challenges and achieve transformative outcomes. Synergy delivers end-to-end solutions across strategy, change management, digital transformation, financial management, and more, with a focus on fostering innovation and long-term partnerships. Combining deep industry expertise with a tailored approach, Synergy excels in addressing Australia’s most critical challenges, consistently driving measurable impact and success for its clients across a wide range of sectors.

About 6clicks

6clicks is transforming cyber risk and compliance management with its AI-powered platform, featuring the pioneering Hub & Spoke architecture tailored for federated businesses, advisors, and managed service providers (MSPs). As the first platform to introduce an AI engine specifically designed for GRC, 6clicks delivers a smarter approach to managing cyber risk and compliance. The 6clicks business model is channel-aligned, and SaaS licensing is transparent and straightforward with unlimited user access and access to frameworks. With sales and support operations presence across APAC, EMEA, and NA, and private cloud hosting options on Microsoft Azure, 6clicks equips cyber leaders and professionals to build resilient, trusted, and scalable cyber risk and compliance programs, disrupting traditional GRC solutions and setting a new standard in the industry.

