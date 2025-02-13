6clicks launches operational resilience solutions in the Middle East to align with financial regulations like the Saudi Central Bank's Cybersecurity Framework.

As regulatory expectations for operational resilience continue to rise in the Middle East, organizations must adopt innovative solutions that facilitate compliance and strengthen cybersecurity.” — Anthony Stevens, CEO & Co-Founder of 6clicks

DUBAI, AUSTRALIA, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 6clicks, a pioneer of AI-powered Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) solutions, introduces its newly uplifted custom registers to support Middle Eastern organizations in meeting key regulatory requirements for operational resilience. This advancement is designed to align with local requirements, such as the Saudi Central Bank's (formerly Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority or SAMA) Cybersecurity Framework and the Dubai Financial Services Authority's (DFSA) Rulebook for Authorised Market Institutions.

As the Middle East experiences accelerated digital transformation and economic growth, the need to safeguard critical services and infrastructure against increasing cyber threats becomes more urgent. Regulatory frameworks such as the SAMA Cybersecurity Framework were established to guide organizations in developing robust measures to protect information security and improve resilience. It requires financial institutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to implement a set of controls encompassing domains such as cybersecurity governance, risk management, operations and technology, and third-party cybersecurity.

Simultaneously, with its Rulebook for Authorised Market Institutions, the DFSA in the UAE has made operational efficiency and resilience part of its general licensing requirements for all organizations working with the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). Under the legislation, all financial entities must establish systems and controls for risk management, outsourcing, and technology resource management to ensure operational continuity.

6clicks’ enhanced custom registers provide a powerful, adaptable solution that enables Middle Eastern organizations to easily implement and manage cybersecurity measures and seamlessly comply with these regulations. Organizations can create, customize, and manage structured information registers to fulfill diverse requirements such as asset management, vulnerability management, cybersecurity incident management, and business continuity management.

Key features of 6clicks custom registers:

1. Strengthened operational resilience - Create off-the-shelf registers tailored to various data sets such as information assets, cybersecurity events and incidents, service provider contracts, and business continuity plans to organize and track key metrics for operational resilience, ensuring compliance with SAMA and DFSA mandates.

2. Streamlined compliance management - Configure data fields and workflow stages according to your existing risk and compliance processes to ensure consistency. Maximize efficiency by utilizing automated workflows and bulk updates.

3. Advanced data security - With granular access control, you can assign detailed permissions to authorized users to limit access to each register or register item, enhancing governance and security.

4. In-depth insights - Leverage seamless data linking across the platform and generate turnkey reports to gain critical insights into the effectiveness of risk mitigation and operational resilience measures.

“As regulatory expectations for operational resilience continue to rise in the Middle East, organizations must adopt innovative solutions that facilitate compliance and strengthen cybersecurity,” said Anthony Stevens, CEO & Co-Founder of 6clicks. “Our custom registers empower the Middle East financial sector to efficiently manage data, enhance risk oversight, and implement robust resilience strategies in alignment with SAMA and DFSA requirements.”

Beyond the financial sector, 6clicks' custom registers are built to bolster operational resilience across diverse industries and domains such as government and defense, healthcare, and manufacturing. 6clicks provides a complete suite of GRC functionality to support cyber resilience, equipping organizations with IT risk management, security compliance, vendor risk management, issue and incident management, and audit and assessment capabilities.

The custom registers capability is part of 6clicks' broader initiative for delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity GRC solutions to organizations in the Middle East.



About 6clicks

6clicks is transforming cyber risk and compliance management with its AI-powered platform, featuring the pioneering Hub & Spoke architecture tailored for federated businesses, advisors, and managed service providers (MSPs). As the first platform to introduce an AI engine specifically designed for GRC, 6clicks delivers a smarter approach to managing cyber risk and compliance. The 6clicks business model is channel-aligned, and SaaS licensing is transparent and straightforward with unlimited user access and access to frameworks. With sales and support operations presence across APAC, EMEA, and NA, and private cloud hosting options on Microsoft Azure, 6clicks equips cyber leaders and professionals to build resilient, trusted, and scalable cyber risk and compliance programs, disrupting traditional GRC solutions and setting a new standard in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.