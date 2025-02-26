Sinoboom Now Available at Youngman Richardson in New Zealand

Sinoboom Access Equipment

Youngman Richardson (YR), a leading provider of Elevated Work Platforms (EWP) in New Zealand, is proud to offer Sinoboom Access Equipment as an option.

With nearly 30 years of EWP expertise in New Zealand, we are excited to expand our offering with Sinoboom’s robust range...” — Phil Fairfield

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Youngman Richardson (YR), a leading provider of Elevated Work Platforms (EWP) in New Zealand, is proud to offer Sinoboom Access Equipment as an option. Recognised globally for high-performance and durable access equipment, Sinoboom serves construction, industrial, agricultural and hire sectors across 70 countries, including Europe, Southeast Asia, Africa and Oceania.YR Sales Director Phil Fairfield expresses enthusiasm for the partnership: "With nearly 30 years of EWP expertise in New Zealand, we are excited to expand our offering with Sinoboom’s robust range. From scissor lifts to articulated and telescopic booms as well as vertical mast lifts, these solutions cater to diverse working-at-height needs. With genuine parts availability and five nationwide branches, we ensure excellent support and service.”Each Sinoboom EWP is backed by an extensive factory warranty and YR’s comprehensive After Sales Support, supported by YR Connect—a cloud-based platform for maintenance, servicing, warranty, and location services.Sinoboom Scissor LiftsSinoboom scissor lifts, available in electric and diesel models, offer working heights from 5.8 to 18.2 meters and platform capacities of up to 680kg, accommodating up to seven people. With machine weights from 880kg to 9,250kg, these lifts are built for indoor and outdoor use, ensuring reliability and efficiency in construction, maintenance, and installation tasks. The electric models provide zero-emission operation, ideal for confined spaces.Sinoboom Articulating Boom LiftsDesigned for superior reach and maneuverability, Sinoboom articulating boom lifts provide working heights from 11.62 to 48.6 meters and platform capacities up to 455kg. Offering horizontal reach of up to 25.5 meters and gradability between 30%-45%, they are suitable for indoor and outdoor applications. With electric and diesel options, these lifts ensure high efficiency without compromising performance. Advanced safety features enhance operational security.Sinoboom Telescopic Boom LiftsSinoboom telescopic boom lifts deliver outstanding reach and stability for construction, industrial, and maintenance applications. With working heights from 16.1 to 59.9 meters and horizontal reach from 9.1 to 24.4 meters, these machines are built for tough environments. Featuring a platform capacity of up to 454kg, they ensure maximum productivity and seamless maneuverability.Sinoboom Vertical Mast LiftsSinoboom vertical mast lifts, also known as one-man lifters, offer compact, zero-emission solutions ideal for indoor and outdoor maintenance tasks. With working heights from 5.8 to 10.3 meters and machine weights between 780kg and 2,378kg, they navigate tight spaces effortlessly. Designed for ease of use, these lifts are perfect for warehouses, retail stores, and manufacturing facilities.Dedicated Support and ServiceYoungman Richardson is committed to exceptional customer service, with a nationwide team of trained EWP technicians and genuine spare parts availability, ensuring long-term value for every investment in Sinoboom access equipment.

