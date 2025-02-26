SOMA.finance Announces Updates for the $SOMA Token

$SOMA Token Launch & Update

SOMA anticipates its token generation event (“TGE”) on or about April 30, 2025, with purchased tokens being deemed as "staked" for the Reg CF and Reg S rounds.

HONG KONG, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SOMA Finance, Incorporated (“SOMA.finance” or “SOMA”) is pleased to provide the following updates concerning its industry changing $SOMA token. Unlike most crypto blockchain tokens, the SOMA token represents an actual financial interest in SOMA.finance at a corporate level. Specifically, the token is a non-cumulative, participating preferred stock of SOMA.finance. The token will provide holders benefits including the right to a dividend of up to 10% of SOMA’s profits. Additionally, SOMA.finance may provide special distributions which may include portions of extraordinary fees earned by the platform as well as possible distributions of portions of other digital securities earned by SOMA through issuances via the SOMA Starter issuance and tokenization platform. Following the successful Regulation Crowdfunding (“Reg CF”) sale of tokens in early 2024, SOMA.finance has launched a Regulation S private placement of tokens in accordance with Rule 903 or 904 of Regulation S (“Reg S”) to non-U.S. persons. The offering is for up to 4,000,000 tokens at $2.75 per token.SOMA.finance is pleased to provide the following information concerning the $SOMA token and upcoming launch events:• Token Generation Event: SOMA anticipates that the token generation event (“TGE”) for all rounds of financing to date will occur on or about April 30, 2025.• Reg CF Tokens: For tokens purchased in the Reg CF round, SOMA has decided to deem those tokens “staked” while awaiting the end of the statutory one year period for resale. Thus, tokens purchased in that offering have been accumulating the 8.0% annual staking reward. This reward will be provided at TGE.• Reg S Tokens: Tokens purchased in the Reg S round will be considered staked at the date of purchase and accrue the annual 8.0% reward from that date.• Preliminary Launch Date: SOMA now anticipates that the full launch of its platform will occur within the first half of 2025. This date is subject to various regulatory factors and may be further amended or adjusted at the full and sole discretion of SOMA.For token staking, the tokens pre-staked by SOMA will remain earning the annual 8.0% staking yield, paid in additional $SOMA tokens, until the launch of the actual staking pool, at which time, holders will have the option to opt in or out of the staking. The 8.0% annual yield in $SOMA tokens will continue until it is replaced by alternative yield sources or the pool of tokens set aside for staking is depleted. The SOMA staking yield is provided at SOMA’s discretion and may be changed, modified or truncated at any time, at SOMA’s full and sole discretion.The SOMA.finance technology suite encompasses:• Issuance and Tokenization Platform: Facilitate offerings of real-world assets (RWAs) and security tokens (RWSs).• Decentralized Exchange (DEX): Enable trading of RWAs, RWSs, U.S. equities, commodities, and more.• Integrated Compliance Tools: Onboarding system which includes industry leading KYC / AML verification and access controls.• Earn Products: Offer stable yields through U.S. treasuries, private debt, credit and more.Regulation S OfferingThe offering is being made without registration of the Tokens under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any securities law of any state of the United States or of any other jurisdiction, and is being made only to non-U.S. Persons (as defined in Rule 902(k) of Regulation S) acquiring the tokens in an “offshore transaction” in accordance with Rule 903 or 904 of Regulation S. SOMA will sell up to 4,000,000 tokens at $2.75 per token.To access the $SOMA offering, investors can register with SOMA.finance at: https://onboard.soma.finance/ Information on the $SOMA token and purchases of the token can be made through the Reg S offering on the SOMA Starter platform: https://app.soma.finance/starter ###About SOMA.financeSOMA.finance will be the world's first hybrid decentralized marketplace for digital assets and compliant digital securities. As a joint project between RWA focused Layer 1 blockchain MANTRA and Tritaurian Holdings, owner of FINRA licensed broker-dealer Tritaurian Capital, SOMA Finance, Incorporated ("SOMA") will be a fully compliant DEX and suite of products for institutional and retail investors. SOMA will include features such as built-in KYC/AML, the ability to trade digital assets of all kinds, including crypto assets and digital securities, and a semi-permissionless, regulated DeFi marketplace.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.