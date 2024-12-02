SOMA, MANTRA and Tritaurian Announce Historic Blockchain Partnership

A Partnership to Revolutionize the Tokenization of Real World Assets and Real World Securities

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SOMA Finance, Incorporated (“SOMA.finance”), MANTRA Chain (“MANTRA”) and Tritaurian Capital, Incorporated (“Tritaurian”) announce a historic partnership between three innovative leaders in blockchain finance. These firms will work together to develop the optimal space for the tokenization of real-world assets (“RWA”) and real-world securities (“RWS”).Tritaurian is the first U.S. based and regulated investment bank to receive a specific license from FINRA to issue securities using blockchain technology. MANTRA is a purpose-built Layer 1 blockchain for tokenized real-world assets. SOMA.finance is a collaboration between MANTRA and Tritaurian that is building critical infrastructure and new functionality for decentralized finance (DeFi).SOMA.finance, a blockchain native technology platform utilized by Tritaurian Capital and potentially other investment banks, is exploring integration of its suite of DeFi products with MANTRA Chain.The SOMA.finance technology suite encompasses:• Issuance Platform: Facilitate offerings of real-world assets (RWAs) and security tokens (RWSs).• Decentralized Exchange (DEX): Enable trading of RWAs, RWSs, U.S. equities, commodities, and more.• Integrated Compliance Tools: Onboarding system which includes industry leading KYC / AML verification and access controls.• Earn Products: Offer stable yields through U.S. treasuries, private debt, and credit.Furthermore, a strategic partnership with Tritaurian ensures SOMA.finance’s compliance with U.S. regulations. MANTRA has designated Tritaurian as its preferred partner for U.S. and global issuance of compliant RWAs and RWSs, both independently and collaboratively with other investment banks.Bill Heyn, CEO of SOMA.finance & Tritaurian stated, “SOMA and Tritaurian operate in a multi-blockchain environment. We are always seeking cutting edge solutions that can offer the lowest costs, the highest throughputs, and the best, most compliant functionality. We believe MANTRA Chain is the solution the market may need and we are excited to work toward bringing this to fruition.”MANTRA Chain, built on the Cosmos SDK, offers various key components of the Cosmos ecosystem including modularity, customization, and interoperability. MANTRA’s security-first layer 1 blockchain offers advanced modules, compliance mechanisms, interoperability through IBC protocol, CometBFT for Networking and Consensus, and more, to empower Tritaurian and SOMA’s U.S. regulatory-compliant innovations. In this environment, SOMA’s offerings are perfectly suited, further expanding the RWA and RWS space with new and innovative products.John Patrick Mullin, CEO of MANTRA added, “SOMA is an important strategic initiative for MANTRA and key to getting high-quality, regulated assets to live on the MANTRA Chain. Further, Tritaurian is a leader in blockchain compliance and will be able to provide valuable assistance to issuers who need it.”SOMA.finance, which recently completed its first compliant digital security offering to U.S. and global retail investors through a Regulation CF private placement, will be launching a sale for non-U.S. purchasers under Regulation S.To access the $SOMA offering, investors can register with SOMA.finance at: https://onboard.soma.finance/ Information on the $SOMA token can be found at: https://app.soma.finance/starter Purchases of the dividend distributing $SOMA token can be made through the Reg S offering on the SOMA Starter platform: https://app.soma.finance/starter ###SOMA.finance will be the world's first hybrid decentralized marketplace for digital assets and compliant digital securities. As a joint project between DeFi Platform MANTRA and Tritaurian Holdings, owner of FINRA licensed broker-dealer Tritaurian Capital, SOMA Finance, Incorporated ("SOMA") will be a fully compliant DEX and suite of products for institutional and retail investors. SOMA will include features such as built-in KYC/AML, the ability to trade digital assets of all kinds, including crypto assets and digital securities, and a semi-permissionless, regulated DeFi marketplace.MANTRA is a purpose-built Layer 1 blockchain for tokenized real-world assets, capable of adherence to real world regulatory requirements. As a permissionless chain, MANTRA empowers developers and institutions to seamlessly participate in the evolving RWA tokenization space by offering advanced tech modules, compliance mechanisms, and cross-chain interoperability.Tritaurian is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Tritaurian's FINRA record is available on FINRA BrokerCheck. Tritaurian is the first non-ATS broker-dealer to be approved for a license to sell digital private placement securities using distributed ledger technology, otherwise known as blockchain technology. Digital securities are an emerging, yet rapidly evolving, implementation of distributed ledger technology with the potential to increase access for investors and decrease cost for issuers. Tritaurian believes that blockchain-based securities improve transparency, increase security and streamline regulatory compliance through the open and programmable nature of blockchain tokens.

