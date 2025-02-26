Adrenalin Quest Adventure Race Concludes in Batemans Bay and Tomakin, Crowning Canberra's Resultz Racing as Champions

Teams ran through Mogo State forest

Canberra's Resultz Racing wins the 2025 Adrenalin Quest Adventure Race in Batemans Bay & Tomakin, edging out Melbourne's Dornom & Bambrook by 2 minutes.

We're thrilled to host the Adrenalin Quest in Batemans Bay and Tomakin, where stunning landscapes and adventurous courses inspire competitors. We’re excited about future events and growing the race!” — Sergey Kurov, event co-director

BATEMANS BAY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After three thrilling days of intense competition, the 2025 Adrenalin Quest Adventure Race wrapped up in the stunning Batemans Bay and Tomakin areas. The event, which took place from February 21 to 23, attracted adventure racers from across Australia, testing their endurance, teamwork, and navigation skills across diverse terrains in one of the country’s most picturesque regions. From paddling through challenging waterways to navigating dense forests and mountain bike trails, the race proved to be a true test of physical and mental strength.Day 1: Fierce Paddle Through Batemans Bay and Clyde RiverThe race kicked off with a thrilling paddle through Batemans Bay and the Clyde River, where competitors faced unpredictable tides and strong winds. The paddling leg provided an exciting start, with some teams even reporting sightings of a curious sea lion. Rumors of shark sightings added an extra layer of drama to the already challenging waters. As the race unfolded, Elizabeth Dornom and Shelley Bambrook, a duo from Melbourne, took an early lead, closely followed by the Steenbergen couple, Ed and Helen, who represented Victoria.Day 2: Mogo MTB Trails and Trekking Through Mogo State ForestDay 2 brought even more challenges. The teams took on the newly developed Mogo mountain bike trails, which featured a complex maze of tracks requiring sharp navigation skills to locate checkpoints. After the mountain biking section, competitors transitioned into a trek through the Mogo State Forest, where they faced a series of rugged terrains. The final challenge of the day was a paddle along the Tomaga River, leading to the picturesque town of Tomakin.By the end of Day 2, the Resultz Racing team from Canberra, consisting of Simon Ernst and Michael Reed, had made a move, edging into the lead by just six minutes over the second-placed team, Elizabeth Dornom and Shelley Bambrook. This set the stage for an exciting showdown heading into the final day.Day 3: Fast-Paced Loop Around TomakinThe final day of the race saw participants tackle a fast-paced loop around Tomakin, which included scenic run sections along the famous local beaches, a paddle to the river mouth, and a mountain bike ride through the Mogo State Forest. The atmosphere was electric as teams pushed themselves to the limit.While Dornom and Bambrook set the fastest time of the day, the Resultz Racing team maintained their composure, managing to hold on to their lead and secure victory by just two minutes. This thrilling finish saw Resultz Racing crowned the champions of the Epic Course in a race that kept spectators on the edge of their seats until the very end.Reflecting on their victory, Michael Reed, captain of the winning team, expressed his appreciation for the Mogo mountain bike trails, which he described as “flowing trails the whole day, just awesome.” Reed also acknowledged the team's near-perfect execution, noting that the only mistake they made was taking a shortcut via a 4WD track during the mountain biking stage, which didn’t work out as planned.Final Standings:Epic Course (three days of racing)1. Resultz Racing (Simon Ernst & Michael Reed) – ACT2. TwoBananaDay (Elizabeth Dornom & Shelley Bambrook) – VIC3. Rock Whisperers (Tom Friend & Tony Craig) – QLD/NSWClassic Course (Saturday)1. Up the Creek (Rex Wickenden & Phil Wood-Bradley)2. Human Bro-Bots (Jeremy Roberts & Patrick Roberts)3. Edge of No Reason (Yma Carnall & Garran Carnall)Novice Course (Sunday)1. Swaggers (Jeni Heffernan & David Blackburne)2. Adventure Junkie.com.au (Alex Kurov & Poppy Melgaard)3. Team Crabys (Brendan Orenstein & Jarryd Stevens) The Adrenalin Quest adventure race would not have been possible without the generous support of Eurobodalla Shire. The local community and volunteers were integral to the event's success, with their contributions ensuring that the race ran smoothly. The event highlighted the region's natural beauty, from the waterways of Batemans Bay to the winding trails of Mogo State Forest, offering competitors and spectators alike an unforgettable experience.Maria Plyashechko, co-director of the event, expressed her gratitude to the local community, saying, “Eurobodalla's diverse landscapes made the Adrenalin Quest an unforgettable experience. We’re incredibly thankful to the local council, Mogo State Forest, and volunteers who brought this event to life.”

